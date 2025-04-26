The Unknown
If you can’t remember the last time supercross was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, you’re not alone. Supercross has only taken place in the Steel City twice (1978 and 1983), making the list of folks who will be attending their second, or even third, Pittsburgh supercross rather short. This huge gap means the riders and teams won’t know much about what to expect from the dirt and how it races, and what sort of setup will be ideal. They’ll get it sorted out, but it’s going to be interesting to see how it all unfolds. -Aaron Hansel
Crunch Time
RJ Hampshire and Seth Hammaker held joint custody of the red plate in East Rutherford, but after a brilliant performance by Hammaker, Hampshire is back to sporting black number plates. Now the 250SX East Division heads into Pittsburgh, the East Division’s final regular format race of the season. Yes, they’ll have another race after Pittsburgh in Salt Lake City, but it’s an East/West Showdown, which means there’ll be more talent, more variables, and less control over the outcome. Earning maximum points in Pittsburgh is a necessity for both Hampshire and Hammaker and could make all the difference in Salt Lake City. - Hansel
Staying Alive
Last Saturday Hammaker became the first rider all season to win multiple races in the 250SX East Division. Before that Max Anstie, Levi Kitchen, RJ Hampshire, Nate Thrasher, and Chance Hymas were tied for wins with Hammaker at one each. Conspicuously absent from the group of racers who’ve won this year is defending champion, Tom Vialle. Now, with just two races remaining for the 250SX East division, Vialle is in the unenviable position of being winless and down seven points to series leader, Hammaker. Vialle needs to get a win in Pittsburgh to keep his championship hopes alive and well. -Hansel
- Supercross
PittsburghSMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
Saturday, April 26
Moving Forward
Without looking it up, do you know who’s fourth in points in the 250SX East Division? It’s Cullin Park! The Phoenix Honda rider has been pretty solid all year, and while you could argue he was assisted by atrocious conditions in Foxborough where he took second, you couldn’t say the same of East Rutherford, where he earned solid fourth place. Park’s efforts in 2025 so far have him currently sitting fourth in points, three ahead of Nate Thrasher. Can Park keep it going and hang onto fourth this weekend? -Hansel
The Heat
Is what Chase Sexton has been bringing lately, especially in East Rutherford! After a few bobbles and missteps, Sexton certainly looks to have gotten his train back on the right track. He now trails Webb by just nine points with only three races remaining in the season. That means Sexton currently controls his own destiny—if he wins the rest of the races he wins the championship, no matter what. Will he take his third consecutive win, and another step closer to the title, on Saturday? -Hansel
Performance Under Pressure
We won’t even try to imagine the amount of pressure on Webb’s shoulders right now, but it’s got to be nothing short of staggering. Webb has the benefit of a nine-point lead, but Sexton really looks like he’s found his groove, and we’d bet Webb would agree after watching Sexton completely dominate in East Rutherford. The good news for Webb fans is, Webb is one of the best riders, if not the best, in high-pressure situations. He just doesn’t choke, and if there’s an opportunity for him to get an edge or make any sort of gains on Sexton in Pittsburgh, he’ll grab it by the horns. -Hansel
J-Coop vs. Mookie
With the points race coming down to the wire between Cooper and Sexton, you might not be aware of some of the other points battles currently taking place. There’s a good one between Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart, too! Cooper leads Stewart by just one point for fourth, and a quick glance at each rider’s results shows they’ve been pretty even, with plenty of back and forth over the course of the season. Which one of these riders will own fourth place after Pittsburgh? -Hansel
Long Road
It's been a long road back to health for Austin Forkner who won the season opener last year and then went down while leading the second round in Arlington. He got pretty banged up in that crash and then ended up having to have brain surgery on an aneurysm (unrelated to the crash). After a switch to Triumph, he has been slowly trying to build back his confidence. Well, he qualified fourth in East Rutherford and then was running fifth in the main before going down and tying his seasons best finish of seventh. Will he come into Pittsburgh with even more confidence? -Sarah Whitmore
Cowboy Up
Aaron Plessinger has been on fire lately, with five podiums in the last seven rounds. He is clearly trying to set himself apart as the third best guy right now. After a slow start to the season, with two DNF’s he is back in sixth place in points, but he is definitely on a roll this second half of the season. Can he grab a sixth podium this weekend? -Whitmore
Moving Up
Dylan Ferrandis is another rider who has shown improvement lately with two fifth place finishes in the last four rounds. Dylan has gotten some factory parts thanks to Honda HRC Progressive, and it's been paying off. Can he keep the ball rolling in Pittsburgh? -Whitmore