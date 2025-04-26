Moving Forward

Without looking it up, do you know who’s fourth in points in the 250SX East Division? It’s Cullin Park! The Phoenix Honda rider has been pretty solid all year, and while you could argue he was assisted by atrocious conditions in Foxborough where he took second, you couldn’t say the same of East Rutherford, where he earned solid fourth place. Park’s efforts in 2025 so far have him currently sitting fourth in points, three ahead of Nate Thrasher. Can Park keep it going and hang onto fourth this weekend? -Hansel

The Heat

Is what Chase Sexton has been bringing lately, especially in East Rutherford! After a few bobbles and missteps, Sexton certainly looks to have gotten his train back on the right track. He now trails Webb by just nine points with only three races remaining in the season. That means Sexton currently controls his own destiny—if he wins the rest of the races he wins the championship, no matter what. Will he take his third consecutive win, and another step closer to the title, on Saturday? -Hansel

Performance Under Pressure

We won’t even try to imagine the amount of pressure on Webb’s shoulders right now, but it’s got to be nothing short of staggering. Webb has the benefit of a nine-point lead, but Sexton really looks like he’s found his groove, and we’d bet Webb would agree after watching Sexton completely dominate in East Rutherford. The good news for Webb fans is, Webb is one of the best riders, if not the best, in high-pressure situations. He just doesn’t choke, and if there’s an opportunity for him to get an edge or make any sort of gains on Sexton in Pittsburgh, he’ll grab it by the horns. -Hansel

J-Coop vs. Mookie

With the points race coming down to the wire between Cooper and Sexton, you might not be aware of some of the other points battles currently taking place. There’s a good one between Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart, too! Cooper leads Stewart by just one point for fourth, and a quick glance at each rider’s results shows they’ve been pretty even, with plenty of back and forth over the course of the season. Which one of these riders will own fourth place after Pittsburgh? -Hansel