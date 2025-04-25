Welcome to Racerhead for what’s been an extremely busy week around the office. Monster Energy AMA Supercross has come to town, or at least as close as it’s ever going to get to Morgantown, West Virginia, as Pittsburgh hosts tomorrow night’s race in Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field), home of the Steelers. And what a time to be on the schedule, as there are just three rounds left in the 2025 championship, with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton just nine points apart, and a rider from Pennsylvania is actually winning the 250SX East Division in Seth Hammaker! They are expecting a big crowd tomorrow as fans in this area haven’t had a supercross in town since 1983. And the first champion of 2025 will be crowned as the SMX Next – Supercross National Championship takes place tomorrow night as well.

That’s the good news. The bad news happened last Saturday afternoon when the popular privateer Jerry Robin crashed in time qualifying at the East Rutherford race in New Jersey and suffered a devastating back injury. Robin posted an update on Sunday afternoon, confirming what everyone at the stadium feared, which was a spinal injury. He currently has no feeling below his waist.

A lot of industry friends immediately went to work in helping raise money for Jerry after this life-changing injury. Vital MX’s Michael Lindsey is pulling together an auction to help out Jerry, and plenty of moto folks have chipped in, from MXGP to GNCC, and of course SMX. The benefit auction will be held through MX Locker as they have agreed to waive all fees associated with selling the materials. Michael has been working overtime to pull donations and materials in from all over the moto community and has been a superstar this week. The Jerry Robin Benefit Auction will take place after the last round of the series.

Road 2 Recovery is on point, and you can donate to help Jerry out right here:

Robin’s Road 2 Recovery Page

Steve Matthes has also been a superstar, as the timing coincides with the announcement of his PulpMX Gives Back program, as well as this coming Friday’s LCQ Privateer Challenge in Denver. I will let Steve tell you himself what he and Kyle Chisholm have planned further down, and here is his PulpMX Gives Back link for Jerry.

Also starting at Denver will be a bike raffle to support, according to Lindsay: “His race bike will travel for the remainder of Supercross, all of Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross with the McGinley Clinic support truck. It'll be on display with a QR code to enter to win his bike. We're getting the details on this sorted and should have an update in the coming days when we get that part live. You'll also be able to enter online as well.”

If you can help Jerry Robin, please jump in. These things unfortunately happen way too often in our sport. Thankfully, people like Michael, Steve, everyone at Road 2 Recovery, and more will always step out when the time comes to help out a downed rider and friend. Here’s hoping and praying for better news for Jerry Robin and his family.