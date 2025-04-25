6D Helmets presents your First Look from Acrisure Stadium for round 15 of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Press riding was cancelled but we caught up with a handful of riders, including Seth Hammaker, Maximus Vohland, Devin Simonson, Vinny Luhovey, Hardy Munoz, SMX Next – Supercross amateur Landon Gibson.

Host: Mitch Kendra

Film/edit: Tom Journet