Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Pittsburgh Supercross Press Day Interviews with Hammaker, Vohland, Munoz, and More

April 25, 2025, 4:45pm

6D Helmets presents your First Look from Acrisure Stadium for round 15 of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Press riding was cancelled but we caught up with a handful of riders, including Seth Hammaker, Maximus Vohland, Devin Simonson, Vinny Luhovey, Hardy Munoz, SMX Next – Supercross amateur Landon Gibson.

Host: Mitch Kendra
Film/edit: Tom Journet

  • Supercross

    Pittsburgh

     SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
    Saturday, April 26
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Sunday Encore
      April 27 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Pittsburgh Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

