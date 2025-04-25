Main image by Mitch Kendra
On Saturday, riders will race the 15th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 15 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Supercross returns to the Steel City for the first time since 1983, so you do not want to miss out on the action. We are back onto a typical SX format this weekend, with opening ceremonies taking place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and racing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.
On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a Sunday Encore Presentation of the night show on NBC starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Pittsburgh also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be back in action next weekend for the MXGP of Portugal.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action next weekend in Ohio.
TV Broadcast | Online Streaming
- Supercross
PittsburghSMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
Saturday, April 26
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Eastern time).
2025 Souvenir Programs
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Other Links
General
Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App
Pittsburgh Supercross
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|39
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|Honda CRF250R
|41
|Nate Thrasher
|New
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Other Info
Acrisure Stadium
Address: 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Pittsburgh Supercross.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|139
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|135
|4
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|109
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|106
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|300
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|291
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|255
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|221
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|220