On Saturday, riders will race the 15th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 15 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Supercross returns to the Steel City for the first time since 1983, so you do not want to miss out on the action. We are back onto a typical SX format this weekend, with opening ceremonies taking place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and racing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a Sunday Encore Presentation of the night show on NBC starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Pittsburgh also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be back in action next weekend for the MXGP of Portugal.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action next weekend in Ohio.

