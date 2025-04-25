Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Pittsburgh Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 25, 2025, 9:45am

Main image by Mitch Kendra

On Saturday, riders will race the 15th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 15 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Supercross returns to the Steel City for the first time since 1983, so you do not want to miss out on the action. We are back onto a typical SX format this weekend, with opening ceremonies taking place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and racing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a Sunday Encore Presentation of the night show on NBC starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Pittsburgh also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be back in action next weekend for the MXGP of Portugal.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action next weekend in Ohio.

TV Broadcast | Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Pittsburgh

     SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
    Saturday, April 26
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Sunday Encore
      April 27 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Pittsburgh Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Eastern time).

Pittsburgh SX race day schedule.
Pittsburgh SX race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE

2025 Souvenir Programs

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Pittsburgh Supercross

Pittsburgh Supercross Race Center

Supercross

Pittsburgh - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Revised: April 21 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
39 Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States Honda CRF250R
41 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher New Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Pittsburgh - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Revised: April 23 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Acrisure Stadium
Address: 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Track Map

  • 2025 Pittsburgh SX layout.
    2025 Pittsburgh SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
Animated Track Map

2025 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 139
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 135
4Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 109
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 106
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 300
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 291
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 255
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 221
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 220
Full Standings
