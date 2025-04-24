What to Expect in Supercross' Return to Pittsburgh

The first rhythm section has two approaches, and the choice will be determined by the very first jump. If it’s smaller than average, riders will be forced to double from it and then attempt a 3-3-2 which is actually a very nice combo with riders landing on the taller jumps (always ideal). If riders can somehow triple from this first jump, they would execute a 3-3-3-1 which also utilizes the small 3-foot jumps as take-offs (also ideal). With riders wanting to stick to the inside in this first corner each lap to protect their line, I foresee the 2-3-3-2 being the likely race line.

After a 180 left, riders will parallel the first rhythm section with another technical straight. The absolute fastest way to execute this section will be to step on-step on-step off the first tabletops. They will then be able to go 3-2 to exit the rhythm. If riders can’t get the steps across (build angles, weather, etc), watch for them to step over both tabletops and then decide between a 3-2 or 2-3 to exit. This first option will be markedly quicker than the step-over option because of A) the speed carried across them is impossible to beat and B) the lack of slow, floating height forced by popping over the tabletops.

A 180 right sets riders up for yet another triple out of the corner, a single and then a standard supercross triple. This three from the corner will be tough for the 250’s, but make no mistake, it will be a lot faster under all scenarios because of the avoidance of the taller third jump face.

A left 180 chutes riders across the start straight diagonally and into a right hand 180. Watch for attempted block passing in this final corner as the entry angle is a little open for a harsh move. To block, lead riders would cut across the very inside and then float outside to carry the momentum. If the lead rider goes to the berm in the final lap, watch for bent metal.

The finish line jump brings riders into a netted 180 left and five jumps before the whoops. Similar to Tampa’s setup, carrying speed through these jumps and into the whoops will be of paramount importance. If Sexton can exploit this the way he did in New Jersey, it could be a big-time saver. Webb will want to negate this by jumping 4-5 whoops in an attempt to jump out in one swoop. Most of this dynamic will be determined by the build and deterioration come main event time.

An interesting inside/outside option lane snakes through a left/right before ending up on the start straight for lap two. A thought on the option: if jumping the whoops and able to enter the corner at slow speed, the first inside might be a more suitable choice. If riders are blitzing at high speed, carrying that momentum through the outside lane makes more sense. Watch for riders to experiment with each lane and also depend on their taped footage technology to help sort out the best path.