50k Loss, Hannah, Glover, Mud & More: History of the Pittsburgh Supercross

Davey Coombs tells the tale of the first two AMA Supercross races held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1978 and 1983. Davey's parents Dave and Rita promoted those events, and the world of supercross was pretty new and pretty loose in those days! From the muddy disaster that led to massive bills, to Bob Hannah doing a running race at a local school, to dealing with the Pittsburgh Pirates that were desperate to get back to their home turf, Davey tells the humble beginnings of supercross in the North East. It should go much smoother this weekend as the Pittsburgh Supercross returns!

Film: Mitch Kendra and the Racer X Archives

Edit: Andrew Fredrickson