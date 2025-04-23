Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

Infield Access RAW: East Rutherford Supercross

April 23, 2025, 1:00pm

Rob Filebark's camera captured the goods from MetLife Stadium, where Seth Hammaker and Chase Sexton took the victory in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Sota Fuel

A game-changing electrolyte drink. Unlike your average drink, Sota Fuel’s formula is designed to help you ride harder and recover faster. Proudly sponsoring our Infield Access Raw Footage every race weekend, Sota Fuel is here to back riders like you. So, if you're ready to feel the difference on your next ride? Head over to sotafuel.com and use our code 'RACERX' for 10% off and free shipping.

Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now