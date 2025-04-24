The List: 10 Things We Learned in New Jersey

10: Plessinger Podium Regular

Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger has been on fire since his breakout ride in Daytona. In New Jersey AP battled tooth and nail with Rockstar GasGas’s Justin Barcia and took advantage of a big crash from Barcia to get his fifth podium finish in the last seven races. He has more podiums this season than any other SX season for him, and he could be the one rider to get in between—and steal points from—Sexton and Webb. Plessinger is long time friends with Webb, but teammates with Chase. It will be interesting what approach he takes if he does find himself in position to shake things up.

9: Hammaker Makes a Statement

Monster Energy/ Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker was on fire in East Rutherford. He was on rails in qualifying and set the fastest lap of the afternoon by almost a full second. In the main event it was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher who grabbed the holeshot, but Hammaker would make an aggressive opening lap pass to take over the lead. It wasn’t aggressive as if Seth went in for the kill, but he did see an opportunity to take control of this championship, and he took it. He went on to lead every lap and will take a ton of momentum, as well as sole possession of the red plate, into another home state race in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

8: Vialle losing touch

Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle may be having nightmares about the Foxborough mudder this week as he couldn’t get to his title rivals in East Rutherford. On paper, it looks like he was not that far behind them, but he also never appeared to be a threat. Tom is riding well enough to win if he starts ahead of Seth and RJ, he could possibly beat them and make the points really interesting, but he has not been the guaranteed holeshot guy in supercross like he was in MXGP. A third is solid, but he desperately needs a win in Pittsburgh to keep his championship hopes alive heading into Salt Lake.