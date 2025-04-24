1978: The First Pittsburgh Supercross

In case you’re wondering, the first Pittsburgh Supercross was a financial success—at first. But all of the delays and overtime hours sunk the profits in no time, and each of the three partners—PACE Motorsports (Allen Becker’s company), Delta Motorsports (Paul Shlegel), and Racer Productions (my parents)—ended up losing about $50,000 each when all was said and done. It took five years to talk Three Rivers Stadium into letting the dirt bikes back into their confines, but only if plywood was put down first, then covered in plastic. That race, held in July, had nice weather and another decent crowd, but not enough to make it profitable for the three partners. (The fact that it rained heavily again during the load-out didn’t help matters.) That was enough for my parents to realize that they should stick with what they knew, which was promoting outdoor motocross and off-road events far outside of the big city.

Finally, 42 years after that last Pittsburgh SX, the series returns to the ‘Burgh. Dad’s gone, but my mother Rita will be there to help welcome supercross back, but she won’t be carrying her bucket and scrub brush this time. She’s just going as a fan.

Sidebar: The Actual 1978 Newspaper Columms

Beware! Supercross Comes to Town

By Phil Musick, Sports Editor

Supercross is coming to town, which is another way of saying lock up the women and children and bury the family silverware under the rose garden. On second thought, hold the silverware… a guy named Dave Coombs may be by to dig up the rose garden.

For the uninitiated, Supercross is motorcycle racing for the sadomasochistic. It’s run over a man-made. $30,000 track replete with jumps at 60 miles per hour, 90-degree turns, U-turns, sand pits, a couple of hundred tons of loose surface dirt, and a couple of thousand ways to wind up in the nearest emergency room.

The awry figure eight course looks like it was designed by a drunk in a hurricane but Coombs, who laid it out, says it’s standard Supercross fare. Which means that riders will often be airborne for 90 feet and which, since they’re going to dump 40 million pounds of dirt on the floor of Three Rivers, tells you something about Dave Coombs.

Supercross. Eighty guys straddling 250 cc motorcycles and charging after $21,000 in prize money, along with the outside chance of being able to drink a post-race beer. Up and down and around at 60 to 80 miles per hour. Up and over everything that gets in the way. Sir Isaac Newton’s most popular theory receiving the ultimate challenge. And, as they say in the press releases, “spills, chills and thrills.” And the off-greenstick fracture.

“It’s the Christians and the Romans,” Dave Coombs was grinning yesterday, prior to a press conference called to announce the May 13 coming of the blessed event to a large gathering which consisted of five newsmen and a hundred or so promotional types who drank enough Bloody Marys to float a barge.

A good, old West Virginia boy who was a professional rider in motocross-which is what they call Supercross when it isn’t held in a large stadium- Coombs is the major demo of the May event.

In his more carefree days, Coombs rode and played bass guitar for groups called the Fabians and the Bonnevilles and Elderberry Jack in swell joints like the Last Resort in Morgantown and the Jolly Roger in Wheeling. In time, he realized motocross was an idea whose time had arrived and he built a track in Mount Morris, which is why southern Greene County occasionally disappears under a cloud of smoke and noise.

That Supercross has arrived cannot be argued. At least not with Walter Golby, who manages Three Rivers Stadium and is known to purr at the sound of jingling cash registers. Aware that Supercross had drawn 32,000 in Seattle and 44,000 at Anaheim, he went to the Silverdome in Detroit last week. Some 64,000 other people went with him for the two-night show.

“They come off those jumps 20 feet in the air, but they come down with perfect control,” enthuses Golby.

There is something less than perfect control involved in building a Supercross track at Three Rivers. Golby will have four days in which to do it, aided, ironically, by a Three Rivers groundskeeper named Dirt DeNardo.

He’s going to dump 20,000 tons of dirt on a vacant lot on the North Side between General Robinson Street and River Road and then move it to the stadium. “You can imagine what it’ll look like,” he says. Yeah. Pike’s Peak.

The dirt will come from the Oakmont area-the town may sink into the bordering Allegheny river- and will be trucked in at night to what will surely become known as “Golby’s Pile.”

“The bad feature is having to move it twice,” admits Golby, unworried as to what the dirt might do to the Three Rivers surface, even if he wouldn’t let the Steelers paint their club insignia on it last fall.

If you had a 90-foot snake that ate billy goats, doubtless it would draw a crowd and as an attraction, Supercross is apparently in the same class.

The pros, who operate on a regular tour, will be riding the night of May 13 and the following morning, some 1,365 amateurs will take over the stadium in an attempt to survive Coombs’ track. Among them will be vice president Walter Mondale’s 20-year olf son, Teddy.

After Supercross leaves town on its way to the New Orleans Superdome and the Los Angeles Coliseum, Golby will have the 40 million pounds of dirt taken outside the stadium and tramped down in nearby areas. It will be sewn with grass and will remain part of the Three Rivers scene…until Dave Coombs comes around next year to dig it up again.

Supercross is expected to make it big. There may even be survivors.

3 Rivers: Sea of Mud

By David Fink

Post-Gazette Sports Writer

Fearing irreparable damage, Three Rivers management won’t allow the Steelers to paint their logo on Three Rivers Stadium’s artificial surface, nor will they permit the City League to stage its championship baseball game there.

The group that runs the stadium, however, did permit 8,000 tons of dirt to be poured and shoveled over the turf for last weekend’s Supercross.

After almost four days of uninterrupted rain, that dirt has turned to mud, most of which still sits on top of the plastic covering that separated dirt and turf.

Where there’s no mud, there are deep pools of dirty water, some of which are located in the dugouts. In the vicinity of second base, a pile of dirt rises 10-15 feet into the air.

In the outfield area, bulldozers relocated the mud, which is then dumped into a never-ending stream of trucks. The trucks, their wheels caked in mud while even more mud spills over the edges, cause another problem. The stadium’s outer drive is clean, but the inner drives and close-in parking lots are mud or dirt-covered, necessitating employment of a four-man crew that does nothing but wash driveways and parking areas.

Originally, the mess was due to be cleaned up by yesterday afternoon. Now late today or early tomorrow seems a more feasible target. Only then will anybody be able to ascertain the extent of the damage, if, indeed, there is any.

In the meantime, the only thing disgruntled tenants or would-be tenants can say to TRM is, of course, “here’s mud in your eye.”