Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

Pittsburgh SX Race Day Schedule and TV Broadcast Information

April 23, 2025, 2:15pm
This weekend’s 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish out this historic, four-race Northeast swing late in the schedule. We are back onto a typical SX format this weekend, with opening ceremonies taking place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and racing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Pittsburgh also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.

  • Supercross

    Pittsburgh

     SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
    Saturday, April 26
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Pittsburgh Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Pittsburgh Supercross race day schedule.
Pittsburgh Supercross race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
