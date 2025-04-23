This weekend’s 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish out this historic, four-race Northeast swing late in the schedule. We are back onto a typical SX format this weekend, with opening ceremonies taking place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and racing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Pittsburgh also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.