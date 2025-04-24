Mikkel Haarup to race 2025 250 Pro Motocross in U.S. for Triumph

The following is a press release from Triumph Factory Racing. Mikkel Haarup aged out of the MXGP MX2 class after 2024 and held a 450 development role with Triumph before his 2026 450 racing debut. Also worth noting that Haarup’s first outing with the team will be a Loretta Lynn’s qualifier event in South Carolina this weekend.

Triumph Factory Racing is excited to announce that Mikkel Haarup has joined its US race team for the upcoming 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With his extensive experience of competing in MXGP, and with Jalek Swoll sidelined through injury until later in the year, Mikkel will race the TF 250-X in the 250 Class this summer.

Thanks to his development role with Triumph, Haarup has been based at the team’s state-of-the-art training facility in Georgia, USA for a number of months. The Danish racer has been offered the opportunity to get back behind the start gate, and he is now busy preparing for his first assault on the AMA series while familiarizing himself with the US-spec TF 250-X machine. The 23-year-old will utilize the time in the championship to stay race sharp, before returning to his testing role.

Haarup joined Triumph for its inaugural season in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship last year, giving the British manufacturer a number of top five results and a historic first Grand Prix podium at the opening round of the series. Mikkel enjoyed a strong year, concluding the season fifth in the standings.