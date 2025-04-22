Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

AMA Announces Team USA Roster for 2025 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

April 22, 2025, 2:45pm
AMA Announces Team USA Roster for 2025 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

The following is a press release from The American Motorcyclist Association:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the 11-person roster for the 2025 United States Junior Motocross Team at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, set to run July 6 in Romagné, France.

“We couldn’t pick a better group of up-and-comers to represent the United States at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “We look forward to making our country proud by competing to the best of our ability in France.”

Team USA’s 65cc class will be represented by Levi Geis (Cobra), Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra) and Raycin Kyler (Cobra). Kyler will make history in France as the first female racer to compete with Team USA in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship.

Racing under the Stars and Stripes in the 85cc class are Easton Graves (Husqvarna), Gauge Brown (KTM), Jackson Vick (KTM), Maddox Temmerman (Husqvarna) and Colt Martin (Gas Gas/KTM).

In the 125cc class, Braxtyn Mes (KTM), Brady Olsen (KTM) and Tristan Prueitt (Husqvarna) will race on behalf of Team USA.

Longtime team manager Jeff Cernic will once again lead Team USA’s efforts during the prestigious international competition.

“It is an incredible honor to lead Team USA and this outstanding group of racers,” U.S. Junior Motocross Team Manager Jeff Cernic said. “We can’t wait to get to France and compete on behalf of our country!”

The 2025 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is one of the most prestigious international racing events in the world, with the brightest up-and-comers in the sport competing on the global stage. For more information, visit fim-moto.com/en/sports/view/fim-junior-motocross-world-championship-7785.

Main image by Align Media

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now