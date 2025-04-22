You've been dealing with a knee injury. I know you’ve been racing, taking a couple weeks off trying to get rehab back. Walk us through that process.

Yeah. Unfortunately, I injured my knee in Tampa, which was our season opener, which sucked. Cause I felt really good leading up to the race and into the year. But like I said, stuff happens. And kind of been in and out of this supercross season so far. I don't want to rush it, I hate rushing things, but at the same time, I hate not racing. So, it's brutal to sit out and watch you know, the guys do what I love, right? Knowing that I can be out there and be up there when I'm at full health. But yeah, it's just a work in progress. Send out my posts on Instagram and socials and the team, like, we're just going to regroup and get ready for outdoors. That's kind of my best bet right now, is not to go out and race two races. Don't get me wrong, I'd love to, but yeah, just focus on outdoors because I think we can get ahead with testing on the bike. And for me, I haven't even rode this Honda outdoors yet, so it's going to be a learning curve, and we got to throw a lot probably at it just to get it in a good spot. But yeah, we'll see.

Full outdoor season for you then?

Yeah, that's the goal. That's the plan. Yeah, like I said, I want to… I'm going to start riding next week. I'm going to go up to Club[MX] and test with these guys for a week or so and then, yeah, just try and get a good base setting on this bike and we'll see. Be nice to get ahead of the game, right? Like I said, and coming out swinging like I know how to.