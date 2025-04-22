Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule
Nick Romano on Missing East Rutherford SX: “I'm Bummed to Not Be Racing, Trust Me. I Want to Be Out Here”

April 22, 2025, 11:30am

“I'm bummed to not be racing, trust me, I want to be out here. I might even just gear up, why not?” joked Nick Romano with a laugh early Friday morning. The Phoenix Racing Honda rider suffered a knee injury at the 250SX East Division opener in Tampa, Florida, and was at MetLife Stadium talking to moto media and local TV news channels. Unfortunately, the New York native would be missing his home race as he shifts his focus on prepping for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

After a segment on Fox 5 Good Day New York News, we caught up with Romano for a quick update on his knee injury and what it is like having a race so close to not only the Big Apple but where he grew up.

Racer X: Nick Romano, we're here at the East Rutherford Supercross. Unfortunately, you're not racing your home race this weekend, but talk us through everything, doing the local media and just being a guy from, what, 25 minutes away from here?
Nick Romano: Yeah, yeah. Born and raised in Bayside, so that's about 25, 30 minutes without traffic. So, yeah, just here hanging out. I was on Good Day New York news. So, that's pretty cool. Yeah. Just coming out here doing what I have to, see the fans. Obviously bummed I'm not racing, but stuff happens, and we'll be here one year. [Laughs]

Nick Romano's Instagram

You've been dealing with a knee injury. I know you’ve been racing, taking a couple weeks off trying to get rehab back. Walk us through that process.
Yeah. Unfortunately, I injured my knee in Tampa, which was our season opener, which sucked. Cause I felt really good leading up to the race and into the year. But like I said, stuff happens. And kind of been in and out of this supercross season so far. I don't want to rush it, I hate rushing things, but at the same time, I hate not racing. So, it's brutal to sit out and watch you know, the guys do what I love, right? Knowing that I can be out there and be up there when I'm at full health. But yeah, it's just a work in progress. Send out my posts on Instagram and socials and the team, like, we're just going to regroup and get ready for outdoors. That's kind of my best bet right now, is not to go out and race two races. Don't get me wrong, I'd love to, but yeah, just focus on outdoors because I think we can get ahead with testing on the bike. And for me, I haven't even rode this Honda outdoors yet, so it's going to be a learning curve, and we got to throw a lot probably at it just to get it in a good spot. But yeah, we'll see.

Full outdoor season for you then?
Yeah, that's the goal. That's the plan. Yeah, like I said, I want to… I'm going to start riding next week. I'm going to go up to Club[MX] and test with these guys for a week or so and then, yeah, just try and get a good base setting on this bike and we'll see. Be nice to get ahead of the game, right? Like I said, and coming out swinging like I know how to.

New York's own, Nick Romano
New York's own, Nick Romano Mitch Kendra

And obviously, I'm sure you're bummed not to be racing here. I'm sure you've got friends and family here. Although you're not racing, what's it like to have a stage like this for supercross? To race at this stadium so close to where you live, but also New York's a big city, big area. It's a huge market for us and our sport.
Yeah, it's cool to have one here. Like, especially for me and all the New York people and Northeast people, honestly. Like this is a sick stadium and you have New York City, literally, you could see the city outside the stadium and it's cool. Like I said, I'm bummed to not be racing, trust me, I want to be out here. I might even just gear up, why not? [Laughs] But yeah, it's cool. And it's cool to have it for the New York/New Jersey people.

If you were going to be racing, would you do any cool jerseys or anything. What would the walk in fit be?
Oh yeah. Yeah, it'd be something…I had an idea I was going to do. I'm not a Giants fan or a Jets fan, personally. I'm actually a Cowboys fan for football, which is crazy, but I was going to do something cool and try to have me and my mom piece something together. Yeah. I always love the walk in fits.

But you're a Yankees guy, right?
Yeah, I'm a big Yankees guy.

I was like, maybe we'll see something.
Yeah, I was gonna do something, but it's always next time.

Watch this interview below.

