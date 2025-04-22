Coming into MetLife Stadium, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East championship points were closer than ever before between the top three. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Rockstar Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire were tied atop the standings, with defending champion Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle just two points back. This is a unique trio of title combatants, as each has had to overcome a bad race to get to this point.

It was Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Nate Thrasher who grabbed the holeshot in East Rutherford. Thrasher’s lead lasted two straightaways until Hammaker made an aggressive move and went on for the win, leading every lap. Hampshire put himself in contention, starting third. He got into second after a few laps, but by that time Hammaker had opened about a four second gap. The gap fluctuated back and forth, but in the end proved too large for RJ to overcome and threaten for the lead.

Hampshire rode a smart race and at the press conference he talked about his thought process throughout the main event. “He (Hammaker) made that pass happen in the second turn, which was huge because I was right there, felt like I got a great start, and I knew he was on the inside. He made it happen right away and then he separated us with Nate and Nate was pushing to go for the lead. I felt like I lost a little bit of that tow right there.” He explained.

Hampshire continued, “I had one (close call) probably halfway where I was still blitzing and changed my mind after that. Then I went to jumping and dude I don’t even know if there was one, but the first three in, there was never a good pocket where I could three out, so I was literally going three, two, hope I can hold on and just try to get out. There was no plan after that. I started catching him a little bit, he had a couple mistakes where I was like, ‘Okay, it’s time.’ Then I would replicate the mistake two laps later, so I would just lose it. It was kind of back and forth and he had a good pace going and I just did not have the speed to make it up on him.”