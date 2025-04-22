Coming into MetLife Stadium, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East championship points were closer than ever before between the top three. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Rockstar Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire were tied atop the standings, with defending champion Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle just two points back. This is a unique trio of title combatants, as each has had to overcome a bad race to get to this point.
It was Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Nate Thrasher who grabbed the holeshot in East Rutherford. Thrasher’s lead lasted two straightaways until Hammaker made an aggressive move and went on for the win, leading every lap. Hampshire put himself in contention, starting third. He got into second after a few laps, but by that time Hammaker had opened about a four second gap. The gap fluctuated back and forth, but in the end proved too large for RJ to overcome and threaten for the lead.
Hampshire rode a smart race and at the press conference he talked about his thought process throughout the main event. “He (Hammaker) made that pass happen in the second turn, which was huge because I was right there, felt like I got a great start, and I knew he was on the inside. He made it happen right away and then he separated us with Nate and Nate was pushing to go for the lead. I felt like I lost a little bit of that tow right there.” He explained.
Hampshire continued, “I had one (close call) probably halfway where I was still blitzing and changed my mind after that. Then I went to jumping and dude I don’t even know if there was one, but the first three in, there was never a good pocket where I could three out, so I was literally going three, two, hope I can hold on and just try to get out. There was no plan after that. I started catching him a little bit, he had a couple mistakes where I was like, ‘Okay, it’s time.’ Then I would replicate the mistake two laps later, so I would just lose it. It was kind of back and forth and he had a good pace going and I just did not have the speed to make it up on him.”
For RJ, there has been more than an early season points deficit to overcome. His wrist injury that dates to press day of last season Pro Motocross, caused him to miss his west coast title defense, and he came in under prepared to Tampa. As the season has gone on, RJ has hinted at the wrist still causing him issues. When asked about his wrist at the press conference, he replied saying, “I showed up with a red plate today, so you don’t really feel pain. You just deal with it. We have two to go now and I still have a shot at this thing, so just forget it. I will deal with it after the season.”
Between the wrist issues and his 18th place finish at the opener, Hampshire is simply happy to have a chance at this title. “I am just thankful and blessed to be in this position. I started this season off behind the eightball. I blitzed whoops a week before round one and then I caught a tough block at round one and started twenty points back or whatever it was. Just to be in this position, that’s where you have to look at the big picture and just be thankful to have a chance on these weekends.” he commented.
Being thankful is the trend for the top two finishers, who have both dealt with challenges and injuries in their careers. For Hammaker it took him four years to get his second win after winning his third ever supercross in his rookie season. Seth commented on being able to race so many races in the Northeast, near his friends and family in Pennsylvania:
“It's really cool to have everybody here, it fires me up even more. To be in the championship fight and getting these good results, I’ve been wanting to get a win in front of them for a while now, so it feels really cool. Feeling super thankful and grateful. Tonight, going to go home to my parents’ house and spend Easter Sunday with the family tomorrow so that’ll be really cool. Yeah, just grateful.”
Hammaker is now in sole possession of the red plate after sharing it first with Tom Vialle and then Hampshire in East Rutherford. “The points are in the back of your head of course, but when it’s this close, you’ve just gotta go out there and the win is the main goal. To have a buffer is great but really, it’s all about having a shot at Salt Lake,” said Hammaker.
Only seven points out of the lead, Vialle still has a shot at this championship too. Though he was a little disappointed after the race, "My start in the main event just wasn’t that good, I had to pass a few guys, and then I was behind RJ pretty much the whole race, and both guys at the front were riding really good. I think for now the starts are really important, and I have to make it happen for these next two races as we are all pretty similar on pace.”
Vialle, who has yet to win a race this season, held the points lead in Foxborough until he got last place in the mud (after running well inside the top ten until the last lap). Vialle was able to sum up why the points are so tight this close to the end, and what it's going to take to finish on top.
“I feel like obviously, I lost a lot in Foxborough, like RJ the first race in Tampa he was almost last and Seth in Detroit was pretty much last. So, all three of us have pretty much one race out. I think the start next weekend is going to be important. I’d like to put myself in a better position early in the race and fight. Of course, next weekend it's going to be important to fight for that win.”
This title fight is undoubtably coming down to the finale. Hammaker has momentum now, but this is his first time fighting for a professional title. Hampshire and Vialle have been here before and have performed in clutch situations. Next weekend is the final solo east coast round, and the penultimate round of the series in a new venue. You could argue it is a must win for all three of the title contenders. It doesn't get much closer than that.