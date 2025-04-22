At the post-race press conference, Webb stressed how critical the back-to-back whoop sections were in the outcome of the race explaining, “I need to blitz the whoops if I want to win, that’s the bottom line. I tried there for a little bit and just could not do it right. We have been working on it, but tonight there were ruts through every single whoop. It’s genuinely impressive what Chase did there. I need to work on that clearly and I feel like for me, that’s where he was night and day better. Early I stayed with him everywhere else, but the whoops he would blow my doors off and then it was catch up from there. I feel mentally I’m almost better knowing, in my opinion, I was on par everywhere else, but it was the two sets of whoops that really killed me tonight. Probably there should have been a bigger gap if I’m being honest.”

Cooper acknowledged the championship battle stating, “Yeah, I think it’s great for the fans, right? It is great for the fans, it’s great for the sport, it makes it fun. It’s what it is all about, right? You train your ass off to be in these situations when you sign up at A1, to be in a championship fight towards the end. I think for me I’m leaning on experience and just being here doing it with some amazing riders and now it’s with Chase. If it were me selfishly, I wish I could run away with the thing, but that’s not the case. I am just going to stick to my thing, we are both hell of competitors, so it is fun for everybody.”

Cooper also spoke with PulpMX’s Steve Matthes and credited Sexton on being his dominant performance saying, “Philly I was bummed because I feel like I let that main event slide. Tonight, he was the better rider and the whoops were working really well for him. I wasn’t great there and that’s what won him the race. Got to kind of tip the cap sometimes.”

Webb talked about the challenge of how to balance pushing for the win without taking unnecessary risks that could cost him valuable championship points. “I tried blitzing a few times and just wasn’t working for me.” He admitted. “It’s tough because I’m in a spot where if he blitzes and it wins him the race, great. If he blitzes and crashes out, that’s potentially his championship. I’m still riding that fine edge where if I crash out in the whoops and do not get second tonight, we got an issue. With that being said, we’re going to work on whoops this week.”