With Gajser pressuring Coenen, the third lap suddenly turned the race, the Grand Prix, and maybe even the Championship completely on its head! Running off-track on a right hander, the Honda man hit some trackside dirt at full speed and was spat off his machine, landing heavily and unable to re-join the race. A later social media post confirmed that he had suffered a dislocated shoulder, but more checks are still to be made.

Shocked onlookers were just recovering from this crash when home hero Guillod also crashed heavily, over the bars on the following lap, and his day was also done, although he rode back to the paddock under his own steam. With Coenen and Renaux running first and second, Bonacorsi was in a podium position as he ran fourth behind Herlings.

The hard-charging Febvre had again struggled out of the gate, and he jammed his Kawasaki to the inside of Bonacorsi in front of pit lane on lap eleven, catching the Fantic’s front wheel, which knocked the Italian down to seventh in the race and the Frenchman into his spot on the provisional podium. It was all to change again, however!

The other Honda HRC man, Fernandez, had a nightmare, down in the first corner and later riding through pit lane after contact in the corner preceding it. He did so slowly, but the rules state that you have to come to a complete stop, so the Spaniard was therefore disqualified from the race altogether after fighting back to 12th across the line. His place in the top ten overall was taken by TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar.

Ninth in both races was Vlaanderen, lifted to eighth overall by Gajser’s no-score, while Ben Watson registered his best race finish of the year in seventh for MRT Racing Team Beta, passing Horgmo on the final lap! The Norwegian’s two eighth places were good enough for sixth overall, behind Coldenhoff who got to sixth in race two.

With four laps to go, and Febvre breathing down his neck, Renaux ran off-track on the approach to a left-hander, losing second to his countryman. Moments later he crashed violently over the same table-top jump as Guillod had earlier, and he too was out of the reckoning, having to be helped off the circuit.

This put Bonacorsi into a podium spot again, but Seewer was suddenly sizing up a tiring Herlings for third and needed that place to get the podium finish for himself! With the crowd aware of the situation, they urged on their man to a pass right in front of the main grandstand, on the final lap! As well as sending his supporters into raptures at the end of the event, he also triggered massive celebrations for his team as they rejoiced in a historic first podium finish in MXGP for Ducati! Not bad for a new bike in only its eighth Grand Prix!

The big winner, however, was Lucas Coenen. Adding to his ten victories in MX2, his first overall success in MXGP makes the 18-year-old the youngest winner since the class was first introduced in 2003! He also became the first Belgian to win in the premier class since Clement Desalle in 2018!

Febvre’s second overall pulls him to within 27 points of Gajser’s total, with Lucas now third in the series but 51 back of the Frenchman. With 14 GPs left to run, however, the Championship is far from out of the question for either rider while we await further news of Gajser’s condition and his expected return.

Everyone in the paddock sends their best wishes to the riders who crashed today.

Lucas Coenen: “This one feels really special. On Saturday, I really wasn’t comfortable, my rhythm was off, and I was honestly struggling with the track. But we went back, reset mentally and physically. I got both holeshots, and from there I just focused on hitting my marks every single lap, not making any mistakes, and staying calm under pressure. It was one of those races where everything came together — the bike, the start, the lines, and the focus. To win both races and get my first GP overall in MXGP is something I’ve been chasing, and I feel like I’m learning to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. There’s still work to do, but today showed what’s possible.”

Romain Febvre: “I didn’t make it easy for myself this weekend with the starts, but overall I felt really good on the bike. The track was tough but I managed to find my way through the pack both races. I stayed calm and rode smart. Of course, it’s frustrating not to be in the fight for the win when you feel like the speed is there, but it’s another podium and that consistency is important. This makes four in a row now, and even on days where the conditions aren’t ideal, I’m still in the mix. That’s what you need in a championship.”

Jeremy Seewer: “To be on the podium at home in Switzerland, with Ducati, is honestly one of the most emotional moments of my career. We started this project from zero last November. The bike was completely new at this level, and we’ve been building step by step ever since. It’s been a real struggle at times, but we never stopped pushing. This weekend, we made another step forward. I didn’t get the best start in the second race and got hit with a massive rock early on that made my foot go numb for a lap. I thought my race was done, but I regrouped, kept my focus, and started coming back. I saw on my pit board that I needed to pass Jeffrey (Herlings) for the podium, and I just told myself, ‘You’re not letting this one go.’ I went for it on the last lap, made the pass stick, and it was incredible. The crowd, the energy — I could feel it pushing me. This podium means a lot, not just to me but to the whole Ducati crew. It’s a huge step, and it gives us all the motivation to keep developing this bike and keep fighting at the front.”