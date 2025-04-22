Jorge Prado:

I think this is the first race you've been to since you got hurt, right? Because you went back home to Spain and everything.

Yeah. So, after my crash in A2, I went straight back to Spain, had surgery there and back to California. And I've been just training and trying, you know, getting fit. So, no time to go to any races. And, yeah, my team and I decided to come here this weekend, check everything out and get back to California on Sunday and keep let's say, well, start again with the Pro Motocross preparation. Yeah, so I'm excited also to see some racing to see how, just a different type of track, different stadium is my first time in a different stadium. I've been in Anaheim and in San Diego twice last year and this year. So, this is a new stadium for me. So, it's cool to see a different track layout and hopefully see how the track changes during the night and, yeah, get some experience just by watching.

Are you watching the races on the TV when you're not racing? You're injured but are you trying to learn even though you're not there racing?

I try to watch every single weekend, but I think I just watch because I love the sport more than for like learning or something. But of course, you can always take or learn something when you watch and. But, yeah, I just watch it because it's fun. I just like supercross. So that's yeah, that's why one of the reasons I'm here.

Are you still following along with the MXGP races?

Yeah. So, on Sunday morning when we were up in California, I got to see always the second motos of 250 and 450 back in Europe. So, I watched that. But I'm really focused on my recovery as well, so I don't really have a lot of time. I'm just going up and down every single day trying to get fit and try to get healthy as soon as I can. So, not much time. Even though I'm not racing, I'm going, you know, I'm super busy every day.

Does it feel weird though, to watch the MXGP races and like to not be there?

Yeah. It's weird. It's like, yeah, not seeing myself racing with the guys I've always been racing, it's a weird feeling, but it's also weird seeing the guys racing in supercross and me not being there as well, right? So, just not being able to ride at the moment—well, I start riding now, but not for the last month. So not being at the racetracks and stuff, I kind of missed that feeling. And, yeah, I wish I didn't crash in A2, but it is. Like I said, part of the process and that's life. So, no, I'm happy to be back on the bike a little bit and enjoying again riding. It's so much fun.