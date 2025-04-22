“I can't change what happened and part of the process [is] just trying to take all the positives out of it,” said Jorge Prado.
After a shoulder injury derailed his first full 450SX season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross back in January, Prado is finally back riding. With his eyes set on an AMA Pro Motocross Championship title, the Spanish rider knows it will not be an easy feat. He will have just about a month on the bike come the Pro Motocross opener May 24 and he will not be 100 percent healthy. But he is taking the positives out of it. Glad to be back riding, he is taking the positives.
We checked in with the Spanish rider on his recovery, living in the U.S., Pro Motocross prep, and more.
Racer X: All right, Jorge Prado unfortunately, your supercross season is over, but you're back on the bike. What have you been up to since we last saw you at the Anaheim 2 Supercross?
Jorge Prado: Well after Anaheim 2, I had surgery. I went back to Spain, I had surgery there, and then I came back to California and started with the rehab and training. So, no, it's been going quite decent, recovery [wise]. Obviously, the shoulder takes some time, especially to get the mobility and the strength back. But I'm doing everything I can to be as strong as possible for the first round of Pro Motocross. And feeling decent. I started riding this week. I had already two days on the bike, so not bad. Happy to be back riding. I love the sport, so it's like a little kid.
It was probably going to be a learning year. Are you disappointed you've only got two full races in before the injury? Like you really missed out on a lot of time.
Yeah. I only had I think, what, two races? It was crazy. I wish I could do all the rounds and experience racing in different parts of the United States and different stadiums, different kind of track conditions as well. And yeah, it's a bummer, but it is what it is. I mean, I can't change what happened and part of the process just trying to take all the positives out of it and that's that I got my shoulder fixed now, and I'm really looking forward to start the motocross season, and that's it.
I think this is the first race you've been to since you got hurt, right? Because you went back home to Spain and everything.
Yeah. So, after my crash in A2, I went straight back to Spain, had surgery there and back to California. And I've been just training and trying, you know, getting fit. So, no time to go to any races. And, yeah, my team and I decided to come here this weekend, check everything out and get back to California on Sunday and keep let's say, well, start again with the Pro Motocross preparation. Yeah, so I'm excited also to see some racing to see how, just a different type of track, different stadium is my first time in a different stadium. I've been in Anaheim and in San Diego twice last year and this year. So, this is a new stadium for me. So, it's cool to see a different track layout and hopefully see how the track changes during the night and, yeah, get some experience just by watching.
Are you watching the races on the TV when you're not racing? You're injured but are you trying to learn even though you're not there racing?
I try to watch every single weekend, but I think I just watch because I love the sport more than for like learning or something. But of course, you can always take or learn something when you watch and. But, yeah, I just watch it because it's fun. I just like supercross. So that's yeah, that's why one of the reasons I'm here.
Are you still following along with the MXGP races?
Yeah. So, on Sunday morning when we were up in California, I got to see always the second motos of 250 and 450 back in Europe. So, I watched that. But I'm really focused on my recovery as well, so I don't really have a lot of time. I'm just going up and down every single day trying to get fit and try to get healthy as soon as I can. So, not much time. Even though I'm not racing, I'm going, you know, I'm super busy every day.
Does it feel weird though, to watch the MXGP races and like to not be there?
Yeah. It's weird. It's like, yeah, not seeing myself racing with the guys I've always been racing, it's a weird feeling, but it's also weird seeing the guys racing in supercross and me not being there as well, right? So, just not being able to ride at the moment—well, I start riding now, but not for the last month. So not being at the racetracks and stuff, I kind of missed that feeling. And, yeah, I wish I didn't crash in A2, but it is. Like I said, part of the process and that's life. So, no, I'm happy to be back on the bike a little bit and enjoying again riding. It's so much fun.
I'm sure you were trying to come into Pro Motocross healthy and then just get the ball rolling, maybe be a championship contender, contend for race wins and podiums. I guess now that you got hurt, is there a change in your Pro Motocross goals or is it still to come out swinging? You'll only have a month on the bike, does that kind of change your goals? Or is it like, hey, I'm still going to come out and try and win every weekend?
Yeah. My goal is to get to Pro Motocross and try to win the championship. That's my goal. Another thing is if I'm I will be ready or not, but my goal in my head is okay, I want to win Pro Motocross and I'm doing everything I can to be as fit as possible and to get my shoulder as strong as possible to be ready to fight. I'm still very weak. I don't know if I will be 100 percent for Pala for sure. Almost 100 percent, I will not be 100 percent, but no, I'm excited to get the season started once I'm healthy and hopefully get a championship. That's why I came to the United States.
What's it like living in the U.S.? A big difference for you?
Yeah, yeah. I mean, it's good. The weather has been so good in California. I'm, like, impressed. I've been already to the beach a couple of times, and I'm like, this doesn't happen even in Europe, you know, at summertime, in Belgium! [Laughs]. The good thing about California is that I can focus just on my rehab and, like, okay, if I need to do any outside activity, I just do it. I don't need to worry about the weather, right? Because it's so good, you just go out and do it. Instead in Belgium and places like that in Europe at this time of the year, you're like, you sometimes need to change the program just because the weather doesn't allow it. I'm getting more used to living in California now, so I'm more happy now.
Awesome. Anything else you'd like to add?
Jorge Prado: Jorge Prado: Not much. Just missing riding a lot. My Kawasaki and putting my gear on, really!
