Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Jeff Walker, the Accidental Content Creator

Jeff Walker, the Accidental Content Creator

April 22, 2025, 4:30pm

Within seconds of Jason Weigandt's conversation with Jeff Walker, you'll realize Jeff is a really smart guy. His dad is an ER doctor, and Jeff planned to take that same route, getting his bachelor's degree and heading to med school...except he also realized he was young and still had time to live out a little bit of his dirt bike dream in his twenties. He started a YouTube channel just so his dad could watch him practice, but it grew into something with nearly 300,000 subscribers. Jeff will be back to the races this year when Pro Motocross begins next month. Weigandt asks how he got here and what will come next (is he ever going back to med school?) and also dives into the new Insta360 X5 camera, which Walker uses for his work.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast welcomes Insta360 on as a new sponsor—they made the Walker interview happen. Yoshimura and OnTrack are still on board also.

