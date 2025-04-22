Within seconds of Jason Weigandt's conversation with Jeff Walker, you'll realize Jeff is a really smart guy. His dad is an ER doctor, and Jeff planned to take that same route, getting his bachelor's degree and heading to med school...except he also realized he was young and still had time to live out a little bit of his dirt bike dream in his twenties. He started a YouTube channel just so his dad could watch him practice, but it grew into something with nearly 300,000 subscribers. Jeff will be back to the races this year when Pro Motocross begins next month. Weigandt asks how he got here and what will come next (is he ever going back to med school?) and also dives into the new Insta360 X5 camera, which Walker uses for his work.

