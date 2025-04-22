The second set was a little different. The corner before was tighter and therefore more challenging to create entry speed. Sexton was doing a great job of getting through these and Webb was also getting a nice rhythm in the second set. Webb was maybe losing a little time but the first set was much more punitive. That gap before the first set was a small nuance on a very technical track but it had powerful repercussions on the stopwatch.

Grant Harlan was in fourth place, the last qualifying position, in the LCQ. How difficult is it to be in that position, especially for Harlan, who’s already thrown it away a few times this season while holding a transfer spot?

It’s a nerve wracking experience, especially when pressure is being applied. The best thing that Harlan could do was, at all costs, create a gap between himself and fifth place. If Cade Clason got right on his rear wheel, he would have to choose defensive, slower lines in every corner. He would have to disallow Clason to get an angle for a block pass, which typically just slows the pace down. If he can maintain a large enough gap where Clason isn’t within striking distance, he can focus on going as fast as possible. In this instance, he was able to do just that.

Chance Hymas crashed hard in the main. It happened so fast it looked like someone jerked a rug out from underneath him! What happened?

In the aforementioned section where riders were tripling to the inside, Hymas was a little outside of the preferred line but the ask was the same. Landing precisely on the downside was a requirement to make the corner. He simply got it a little wrong, came up a little short, and was likely more concerned with braking than a crash. The violence of coming up short caught him by surprise. If he was only concerned with not crashing, he would have been able to save an otherwise small incident.