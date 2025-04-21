Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 14 (of 17) - East Rutherford SX - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Supercross
East Rutherford - 250SX EastApril 19, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|16:47.559
|51.964
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:52.443
|4.885
|52.689
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:54.277
|1.835
|52.850
|Avignon, France
|KTM
|4
|Cullin Park
|17:35.543
|41.266
|54.550
|Clermont, FL
|Honda
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|16:57.990
|52.192
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha
|6
|Max Vohland
|17:40.253
|42.263
|54.863
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha
|7
|Austin Forkner
|16:50.509
|1 Lap
|54.025
|Richards, MO
|Triumph
|8
|Henry Miller
|17:00.741
|10.233
|55.408
|Rochester, MN
|Honda
|9
Devin Simonson
|17:09.474
|8.733
|55.283
|Laurinburg, NC
|10
|Luke Neese
|17:30.418
|20.945
|56.645
|Jamestown, NC
|Honda
Supercross
East Rutherford - 450SXApril 19, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:16.560
|51.254
|La Moille, IL
|KTM
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:31.204
|14.645
|52.003
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:45.702
|14.498
|53.055
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM
|4
|Justin Cooper
|21:48.194
|2.492
|53.397
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:54.325
|6.131
|53.656
|Avignon, France
|Honda
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:59.179
|4.855
|53.953
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna
|7
|Ken Roczen
|22:15.433
|16.254
|53.784
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki
|8
|Shane McElrath
|21:19.015
|1 Lap
|53.949
|Canton, NC
|Honda
|9
|Dean Wilson
|21:26.962
|7.947
|54.941
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda
|10
|Justin Hill
|21:27.429
|0.468
|54.922
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|139
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|135
|4
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|109
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|106
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|103
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|93
|8
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|9
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|77
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|71
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|300
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|291
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|255
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|221
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|220
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|204
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|161
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|152
|10
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 14 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|171
|25
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|154
|22
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|145
|20
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|18
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|139
|17
|6
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|16
|7
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|135
|15
|8
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|115
|14
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|110
|13
|10
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|109
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|300
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|291
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|255
|20
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|221
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|220
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|204
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|161
|14
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|152
|13
|10
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 6 (of 20) - MXGP of Switzerland
Note: This race is in progress at the moment.
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|263
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|253
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|236
|4
|Liam Everts
|231
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|187
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|184
|5
|Camden McLellan
|177
|6
|Cas Valk
|165
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|130
|10
|Valerio Lata
|127
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|305
|2
|Romain Febvre
|256
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|209
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|202
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|188
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|178
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|150
|7
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|147
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|118
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|114
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 5 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|102
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|80
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|77
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|71
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|66
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|63
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|53
|10
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|51
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|138
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|113
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|108
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|91
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|78
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|70
|7
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|65
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|62
|9
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|57
|10
|Kenneth Held
|Tabernacle, NJ
|50
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|133
|2
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|87
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|87
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|77
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|72
|6
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|7
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|58
|8
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|9
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|10
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|127
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|124
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|98
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|76
|6
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|66
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|63
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|56
|10
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|45
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 4
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles