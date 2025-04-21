Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

April 21, 2025, 10:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 14 (of 17) - East Rutherford SX - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East

April 19, 2025
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:47.559 51.964 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:52.443 4.885 52.689 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:54.277 1.835 52.850 Avignon, France France KTM
4 Cullin Park Cullin Park 17:35.543 41.266 54.550 Clermont, FL United States Honda
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:57.990 52.192 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha
6 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:40.253 42.263 54.863 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha
7 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 16:50.509 1 Lap 54.025 Richards, MO United States Triumph
8 Henry Miller Henry Miller 17:00.741 10.233 55.408 Rochester, MN United States Honda
9 Devin Simonson
Devin Simonson 		17:09.474 8.733 55.283 Laurinburg, NC United States
10 Luke Neese Luke Neese 17:30.418 20.945 56.645 Jamestown, NC United States Honda
Full Results
Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)
Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) Align Media
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle.
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, and Tom Vialle. Align Media
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX

April 19, 2025
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:16.560 51.254 La Moille, IL United States KTM
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:31.204 14.645 52.003 Newport, NC United States Yamaha
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:45.702 14.498 53.055 Hamilton, OH United States KTM
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:48.194 2.492 53.397 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:54.325 6.131 53.656 Avignon, France France Honda
6 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:59.179 4.855 53.953 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna
7 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:15.433 16.254 53.784 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki
8 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 21:19.015 1 Lap 53.949 Canton, NC United States Honda
9 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 21:26.962 7.947 54.941 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda
10 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:27.429 0.468 54.922 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM)
Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Aaron Plessinger.
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Aaron Plessinger. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 139
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 135
4Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 109
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 106
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 103
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 93
8Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
9Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 77
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 71
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 300
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 291
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 255
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 221
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 220
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 204
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 161
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 152
10Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 151
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 14 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171 25
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154 22
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145 20
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142 18
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 139 17
6Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 135 15
8Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 115 14
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 110 13
10Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 109 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 300 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 291 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 255 20
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 221 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 220 17
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 204 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185 15
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 161 14
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 152 13
10Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 151 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 6 (of 20) - MXGP of Switzerland

Note: This race is in progress at the moment.

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 263
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 253
3Andrea Adamo Italy 236
4Liam Everts Belgium 231
8Thibault Benistant France 187
7Sacha Coenen Belgium 184
5Camden McLellan South Africa 177
6Cas Valk The Netherlands 165
9Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 130
10Valerio Lata Italy 127
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Romain Febvre France 256
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 209
4Lucas Coenen Belgium 202
5Maxime Renaux France 188
6Ruben Fernandez Spain 178
8Kevin Horgmo Norway 150
7Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 147
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 118
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 114
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 5 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 113
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 102
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 80
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 77
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 71
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 66
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 63
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 53
10Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 51
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 138
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 113
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 108
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 91
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 78
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 70
7Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 65
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 62
9Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 57
10Kenneth Held Tabernacle, NJ United States 50
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 133
2Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 87
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 87
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 77
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 72
6Luke Brown Wellington 62
7Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 58
8Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
9Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
10Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 127
2Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 124
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 98
4Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 76
6Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 66
7Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 63
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
9Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 56
10Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 45
Full Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 4

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
