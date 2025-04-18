Main image by Mitch Kendra
Happy Easter, everyone, and welcome to Racerhead, coming to you on Good Friday from the Lower East Side of New York City. Monster Energy AMA Supercross notches Round 14 tomorrow at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River. The weather is looking good for the first time on this northeastern leg of the series, and let’s hope that continues for next weekend’s return to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1983. Remember, this is an afternoon race tomorrow! Check out this write up for the full race day schedule.
As it stands, we’re in a two-horse race in the 450 class, as Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton held off Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb in Philly last weekend. That means both Webb, the points leader, and Sexton still control their own destinies. Sexton is 12 points behind with four rounds to go. If he wins out, he wins the championship. Webb, of course, has a much better path at this point. He only needs to beat Sexton in one of the last four rounds or have Sexton finish second or worse in one of them, so long as he finishes right behind #4. There are plenty of other scenarios, of course, but that’s the simplest way to explain it.
So here is an interesting bit of trivia that will almost certainly include whoever the 2025 450SX Champion turns out to be: Five riders have won the SX title on more than one brand. Ricky Carmichael won on three (Kawasaki, Honda, and Suzuki). Winning on two brands were Jeremy McGrath (Honda and Yamaha), James Stewart (Kawasaki and Yamaha), Ryan Dungey (Suzuki, KTM), and Eli Tomac (Kawasaki and Yamaha). Both Webb and Sexton have won SX titles before, but they were on different brands than they are now—Webb won two with KTM (2019 and 2021), and Sexton won one with Honda (2023). One of them is about to join this very exclusive club.
And here’s another little gem: Only Carmichael and Sexton have taken his #1 plate (had RC not worn #4) directly to another team, Carmichael going from Kawasaki to Honda after winning the ’01 title, and Sexton going from Honda to KTM after his ’23 win. Ricky would later go from Honda to Suzuki in ’05, but he sat out SX ’04 with a knee injury. Now, if the Sexton-to-Kawasaki rumors turn out to be true, and Sexton overtakes Webb for this title, that would mean that all three times this happened, the departing champion’s career number was #4.
Sorry, that went further into the woods than I thought it would! We also have a real barnburner going on in the 250SX East Division as the red plates are again on two different bikes; only this time it’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire, with previous points leader Tom Vialle of the Red Bull KTM team two points down. So, it’s a logjam with three rounds to go!
But before we get into the week that was, I wanted to mention the 250SX West and Cole Davies in particular. He won last weekend’s East/West Showdown, and he did it with authority. It was the rookie from New Zealand’s second straight 250SX win, something no rookie has done since 2008, when GEICO Honda’s Trey Canard started his SX career with three straight wins over Ryan Villopoto. On this week’s AC & JB Show, Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton discussed who the current best 250SX rider in the world is, and Adam said it was 17-year-old Davies (though he cited his own “recency bias,” which is a great line!). Right now, I’m inclined to agree. Obviously, Haiden Deegan is the bigger star, and nearly a dozen different guys have won a 250SX main this crazy season, but the improvement young Davies has shown truly reminds me of Jean-Michel Bayle, believe it or not, who came over from France and whose first seven races in America in 1989 were 21-5-6-9-2-7-1 (the last being the Gatorback 250 National). Davies got a lot of help in his formative years in New Zealand from 2007 Lites SX East champion Ben Townley (who talks about Cole below in a Gate Drop interview with Jonathan McCready) and Greg Moss, who had a big hand in teaching technique to the Lawrence brothers. I mentioned a couple of weeks back that Deegan and Julien Beaumer should maybe quit focusing on their rivalry and worry about #100 Cole Davies instead. I think it’s safe to say that so does everyone else in the 250 class!
Prado Check In (Mitch Kendra)
I caught up with a handful of riders today during the 7 a.m. local time press session—stay tuned for more of those interviews here shortly. For now, check out this update from Jorge Prado. Although he is not racing, Prado is on-site this weekend doing interviews and watching the races. Check out what he had to say about his recovery, his first day back riding this week, watching both SX and MXGP races on TV, his focus for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and more!
Malcolm's Movie: STEWART 27 (DC)
We came up to the city early to catch the premiere of a new documentary film about Malcolm Stewart, STEWART 27, which everyone can watch streaming on ESPN+ beginning on April 27. The whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna family was on hand at the Montage Theater here in Manhattan, as were Big James and Sonya Stewart (both of whom figure prominently in the film), the SMX brass from Feld Entertainment, our own Weege, Donn Maeda of Swap Moto Live, and many friends and fans of Malcolm. It's a very gritty and sometimes heavy picture, discussing both Malcolm and his big brother James' relationship, and the pressure that comes with being the younger brother of the Fastest Man on the Planet for a time, as well as that elusive first 450SX win (which finally came in February 2025, after the film wrapped). It's an incredibly well-shot film by Floyd, providing a lot of behind-the-scenes looks at the whole team setup, Aldon Baker's Factory, and what a day of training there looks like. It's definitely worth the watch because everyone loves Malcolm—and you'll like him even more after this. Here's the trailer:
Four More (Matthes)
It looks like the weather will be more cooperative for this weekend's race in New Jersey. We've all done the math regarding the title fight: if Chase Sexton wins the last four and Cooper Webb gets second, it's Sexton's title. Weege (and DC) love this analysis. However, in all seriousness, Sexton’s back is up against the wall here with Webb riding so well. Look at last weekend’s race, where Sexton and Webb were sixth and seventh early on but ended up finishing one and two, respectively. That gives us an idea of how this thing is going to go with four to go. Will they go 1-2 from here on out? Probably not, but there's more than a chance they do. Consider the current dynamics with injuries affecting other riders, such as Ken Roczen, who is banged up and not riding during the week. It seems the others just aren't on the same level as Webb and Sexton.
Late in seasons when things are running this way, guys don't want to make it too difficult for the title contenders, and that’s the situation we have here, methinks. Except for Aaron Plessinger. The Cowboy has been getting great starts and showing significant improvement lately. He has secured a new deal with KTM and the early season run of disappointments is now in the rearview mirror. I believe AP could either help or hinder Sexton or Webb by getting in between them; he’s riding that well. Roczen could also play a role, but I think his lack of fitness will prevent him from really being there late. Yup, Sexton's teammate and Webb's good friend, Aaron Plessinger, may have some crucial decisions to make in these last four races.
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
Finally, we might have a normal weekend of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. In the shadow of the Big Apple, tomorrow’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, round will have highs in the 70s and racing action like a million degrees. Both titles are a dogfight, and riders know the time is running short. Everyone will be looking for an edge this weekend. Every point will loom large.
One section of this New Jersey track could prove pivotal. The back-to-back whoops are something we don't see often. Further, a fast lead-in to the first set gives a distinct edge to riders who excel at blitzing. They will take that momentum and weaponize it, negating any advantage found by the 3-3-3 used at other rounds. This is music to the ears of a rider like Chase Sexton or Malcolm Stewart. They know what riders like Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper want to do, and that's jump through whoops that don't set up well for blitzing. They can use this specific track nuance to make up time and, even better, make passes. The key to this edge is the speed when entering the whoops. Average riders will check up a bit and then get into their blitzing form. That's the natural process for most. For the elite, they will actually accelerate as they hit that first whoop, and the result is pure magic. That extra speed keeps them on the very top of the whoops, and they almost hover across them. Go back and watch Malcolm at Tampa for a good example of how this can be utilized. He picks up speed when landing from the triple jump while literally everyone else slows when entering. That speed comes from confidence and a lack thereof from a fear of ending your main event by going over the handlebars. Watch for who enters with speed and who looks hesitant. There is no bigger tell than that.
SILLY SEASON (Matthes)
Things are starting to come into focus a little more lately, as to where riders will land in 2026. Most people think that the move of Sexton to Kawasaki thing is going to happen, which leaves a spot at KTM for... Eli Tomac? Yes, ET3 and Yamaha seem to have some difficulties in getting a new deal done, so word is KTM is interested in #3, as is Ducati. Malcolm Stewart is said to be weighing offers from both Triumph and a potential stay at Husky. I would think that Justin Barcia will end up back with Troy Lee, but on the Ducati. Also, Jo Shimoda’s contract is up at Honda, and he has been exploring other options as well. Stay tuned, everyone!
Magnificent Seven (Jorge Ró Jr.)
(Jorge Ró Jr. is a motocross enthusiast from Portugal who loves stats and has a Facebook page called MX em Números for race analysis and data deep-dives. He contributed this take after the Philly SX)
It’s been 28 years since we’ve seen seven different winners in the premier class. With 13 rounds completed in the 2025 season, the list of winners includes Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger.
We have to go all the way back to 1997 to find a season with this many different names standing on the top step of the podium. Does 2025 share any similarities with 1997? There’s no doubt both seasons rank among the most unpredictable in the history of the sport.
Back in 1997, Kawasaki's Jeff Emig won five races and took the number one plate from Jeremy McGrath, following MC’s surprise late switch from Honda to Suzuki. The King still won two races, but Doug Henry grabbed four victories—including the historic Las Vegas win aboard the YZ400F! His other three wins came on YZ250s, and he was even the points leader until a collision with Jimmy Button at the Houston Astrodome round left him with an injured wrist.
That same year, we also saw four first-time winners: Ezra Lusk, Greg Albertyn, Damon Huffman, and Kevin Windham. K-Dub’s win came in Charlotte as a 125cc West rider, making a one-off cameo appearance in the 250 class. Fun fact: Suzuki's Albertyn and Kawasaki's Huffman would never win again in the premier class.
Fast forward 28 years—Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton each have four wins. Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence each have one, but then both got hurt. Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger each have one. And for Mookie, he is the only first-time winner of the season in the 450 class so far.
Will we see an eighth winner in 2025? Will it be another first-time winner? The good news is there are still four rounds to go, and very capable guys like the the two Justins—Barcia and Cooper—are hoping to get one before the series ends in SLC!
Arkansas Makes a Move (DC)
The ongoing insurance crisis in our sport continues to plague race promoters, track owners, and even landowners who allow others to use their property for recreational riding. Several well-known tracks are in jeopardy of not being around much longer, and others are having trouble locating enough insurance to justify staying open. But the state of Arkansas did something this past week that might be a way to reset this whole issue. It's called Act 312, and what it basically does is establish inherent risk for off-road motorcyclists, which in turn takes some of the pressure off landowners and event organizers and promoters and their potential to be sued by someone who gets injured while riding their dirt bike on their property. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Act 312 into law, making Arkansas the first state to have such a law for motorcyclists (though the concept of inherent risk has been used in other outdoor recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, and more).
The AMA came out in a press release supporting this new law "which offers greater protections for landowners who provide access to their land for off-road recreation and competition." The AMA has been working with several other states to pass similar Motorcycle Inherent Risk legislation, including Texas, Missouri, and Iowa. The AMA's press release on this rare good news explained more about how the whole concept works:
Inherent risk refers to the capacity for risk naturally associated with a process or activity without any risk reduction efforts. The inherent risk of an activity cannot be effectively eliminated or controlled and becomes important when assessing liability of voluntary participants.
With this law, the rider takes individual responsibility for their own safety, and facility owners take responsibility for their own liability, so when an accident does occur, fault can be clearly identified. This law helps riders by requiring safe riding areas while also benefiting landowners and organizers because they have assurances that the rider enters their facility knowing they have a responsibility to ride within their skill and ability.
This law increases the likelihood that landowners and organizers will receive the necessary insurance protections needed to hold off-road motorcycle events, which is a win for all AMA members. The new law will also ensure safer facilities and events, as landowners must provide adequate safety measures, or they may be held liable for accidents that occur on their property.
While this new law is not perfect, it's definitely a step in the right direction. Hopefully, it not only sticks but also catches on all over the country.
MXGP Things (DC)
The FIM Motocross Championship (MXGP), at the beautiful Trentino circuit in Italy last weekend had some weather, but nothing like what hit the paddock in Spain in March. An enthusiastic crowd packed the Arco Trentino circuit and got to see two popular wins: First, Italy's own Andrea Adamo won the MX2 overall with 3-2 scores, and secondly, Slovenia's Tim Gajser picked up yet another win in MXGP, and he did it in what's become something of a home race for him, as Slovenia borders northwest Italy, and it's about a three-hour drive from the border to Trentino, so the flag-waving, smoke-bombing legions of Gajser's fans turned out en masse. Tim won both motos and now has a 39-point lead over Kawasaki's Romain Febvre of France.
There were also a couple of cool developments. First, Triumph got its first moto win in MX2, as did Camden McClellan of South Africa, when he topped the first moto on his British bike. (Triumph has won races in previous incarnations, but this was the first for the brand in this new incarnation.) On Saturday morning, a promising young Irish rider named Cole McCollough won the first EMX125 moto on a Fantic. Both McClellan and McCollough had problems in their second motos, but it was still a big step forward for both. (And speaking of Ireland, we're hearing that the Irish may not be sending a team to the '25 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations here in the U.S., a decision I hope will be revisited because Irish MX has some of the best fans in the world!)
Also, Jeffrey Herlings made some small improvements in his return from injury and finished 10-11 in the two motos, while his fellow Dutch rider Lotte Van Drunen lined up once again with the MX2 boys but did not score a point in either moto.
MXGP is racing this weekend in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, with that funky Easter schedule they sometimes do, racing the qualifying motos on Saturday and then doing the actual GP motos on Monday. Yes, Monday. You can watch the MXGP of Switzerland on MXGP-TV.com as well as delayed coverage on CBS Sports Network here in the U.S.
World Two-Stroke Championships (Keefer)
There has been a lot more smoke at Glen Helen Raceway these past few weeks, and that's because the annual World Two-Stroke Championship is happening this weekend. Riders like Justin Hoeft, Carson Brown, Dante Olivera, Ryan Villopoto, and more who I probably don't know about, are getting their revs up for this. It's cool that Glen Helen, as well as Pasha Racing, puts on an event like this annually, with pro purses in both the 125/250 Pro classes as well as a 30/50 125 Pro class to pay some older fast dudes like Doug Dubach and Kurt Nicoll. My kid is back riding again after ACL surgery and took my GoPro out to record a couple of laps on the track layout. Check it here:
Wolfman Webb (DC)
Last Friday, Matthes mentioned a PulpMX podcast he had done with legendary magazine editor Tom “Wolfman” Webb. I’ve known Tom and his brothers for a very long time, and he’s always been one of the funniest and most creative moto scribes—he was a member of the Dirt Bike Magazine crew that included Rick “Super Hunky” Sieman, Paul Clipper, and “Mr. Know-It-All” Vic Krause, whom I have always thought of as The Beatles of moto magazine staffs. Tom also spent time at Dirt Rider, and at both stops, he was always generous and helpful and let me send the occasional contributions in from the eastern woods. I first met him when he and the Dirt Bike crew all came to Davis, West Virginia, for the Blackwater 100, and they all helped put the race, and GNCC Racing in general, on the national map.
So, I took the 90 minutes or so to listen to Matthes and Tom go through Wolfman’s 40-some years, the industry in general, working with various publishers, and also just what it was like working with the late Super Hunky and Dick Miller, and just a life lived with either a helmet on or a keyboard in front of you. It’s an excellent bit, and if you were ever a fan of any of these guys—Wolfman, Super Hunky, Clipper, Dennis “Ketchup” Cox, Karel Kramer, Donny Emler Sr., and the FMF days, and even Jody Weisel of Motocross Action fame—you don’t want to miss this one. Listen to it here on PulpMX.com.
The Cowboy is back on YouTube; check out Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger’s Philly SX:
Ben Townley spoke to Gatedrop.com’s Jonathan McCready about his son Levi on the EMX circuit, as well as what Cole Davies means to the New Zealand moto community and what a quick learner the kid is:
And staying on Cole Davies, the star of the Episode 3 of Thor MX's In Focus:
Here is some excellent drone work from the MXGP of Trentino in Italy last weekend:
Really cool insight here from Anton on his Course-Heading YouTube channel:
John Tillman, Lead Caution Flagger At Every Supercross
And here is former WMX Champion Sarah Whitmore’s Injury Report for this weekend’s race:
Check out this excellent article on former NESC prospect Jason Fowler, a Kawasaki Team Green rider who was paralyzed 34 years ago. After his unfortunate crash while practicing with some friends after school one day in 1991, Fowler put his focus on making the most of his life and became a world-class wheelchair racer. He was Ironman World Champion two different times in the hand-cycle division and will compete in his 21st Boston Marathon tomorrow. Check out this story about Fowler's accident as a teenager and the life he lives now at age 51. Read the article here.
(BTW Jason is also the brother of Clinton Fowler of Three Laps Down fame, SMX statistician and a regular guest on Race Day Live.)
Here is a preview of the gear Vinny Luhovey has on top for next weekend's Pittsburgh SX—Yinzer-approved!
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races.