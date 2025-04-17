Jason Thomas Previews East Rutherford SX Track Map and Storylines

Four. Rounds. To. Go. We are headed to the Big Apple this weekend (okay, fine, it’s Jersey) for round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After two miserable weather weekends, let’s see if we can catch a break this coming Saturday. The teams could definitely use it as conditions have been challenging to say the least. The wear and tear on man and machine has been palpable but the series rolls on and so shall they. Let’s see what the SMX Track Crew has dreamt up for the series’ largest market.
The start is relatively short this weekend, only making it halfway down the length of the stadium. That makes the outside gates less viable and qualifying positions more important. The first corner is longer than normal, crossing two lanes before doubling back and into a rhythm section. This is important as it helps avoid the chaos that we saw in the 450 main with the harsh angles and hard braking that the 180 brought.
The first rhythm will be entered with a lot of speed sans the first lap. There will be a 3-3 here but I will be watching to see if anyone can find something more creative.
A netted 180 right brings riders down the length of the stadium and a big rhythm section. The likely pathway is 3-3-3-2 but if we do get any rain, that first three will be very tough for 250s to execute.
A 90 degree right hander sets up for a standard supercross triple across the width of the stadium before diving into a 180 right. Watch for riders trying to set up a block pass into the aforementioned 180.
Four jumps meet riders on corner exit, and this is likely a 3-1 or 2-2 for some. The 3-1 will be faster as riders can carry more speed through the first jump and then single into the berm.
Another 180 brings riders back down the parallel lane and into a step on, step on, and step off. Riders will want to carry speed across the tops of these tabletops. It’s not enough to simply execute, the momentum carried through is very important for lap times.
A 90 degree right brings riders to the finish line and a small single before slingshotting back down the start straight.
A 180 left is just next to the first corner and brings riders into the first of two whoops sections in East Rutherford. If you came here looking for a key to the race, these back-to-back whoops sections will be it. With a straight leading into the first set, blitzing with speed will be the fastest option. Those trying to jump these will likely get passed as the entry speed alone will be a big detriment. If your chosen method is jumping, staying to the riders’ right side is the move as that gives them a chance to protect the inside for the upcoming bowl berm.
After the first set, a 180 right sends riders into the second set. These might be more jump friendly as the 180 will keep a lid on entry speed. Watch for this to be the primary passing zone all day.
After a short chute exiting the whoops, a 180 left brings riders over an inside/outside single jump (one side will be higher than the other) and into lap two.
Who’s Hot
Chase Sexton rode to an inspired win in Philly, bringing the points gap back down to 12. Time is running thin for the #4 but he is still in full control of his own destiny.
Joey Savatgy bounced back from a disappointing DNQ in Foxboro to a strong fifth in Philly. Talent has never been the problem for Joe Dog, he just can’t seem to keep momentum going for long spans.
RJ Hampshire got a much-needed break with the main event red flag and responded with a huge holeshot. His third place was best of the East Division and got him a share of the points lead.
Who’s Not
Tom Vialle has gone from quietly extending his points lead as we entered Foxborough to now sitting third behind two riders that will spill their blood to win this thing.
Daxton Bennick suffered a concussion a month ago or so and then compounded that with another one in Philly. Concussions can have a cumulative effect so here’s to hoping he can put those behind him.
Bold Predictions
Smith and Wesson announces a new multi-year partnership with the series as the week-in week-out finish line finger guns were too tempting to ignore.
Honda HRC Progressive decides to push all in on the Grandpa Earl theme and announces the signing of William Shatner for the rest of the SX season.
Justin Barcia installs a hand E-brake on his 450 after his rear brakes failed in Philly.
The winners of the main events are both informed that they have now won more at MetLife Stadium than the Jets and Giants in the last 18 months.
My Picks
250
Seth Hammaker
RJ Hampshire
Tom Vialle
450
Chase Sexton
Super Cooper
Aaron Plessinger
