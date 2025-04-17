Jason Thomas Previews East Rutherford SX Track Map and Storylines

Another 180 brings riders back down the parallel lane and into a step on, step on, and step off. Riders will want to carry speed across the tops of these tabletops. It’s not enough to simply execute, the momentum carried through is very important for lap times.

A 90 degree right brings riders to the finish line and a small single before slingshotting back down the start straight.

A 180 left is just next to the first corner and brings riders into the first of two whoops sections in East Rutherford. If you came here looking for a key to the race, these back-to-back whoops sections will be it. With a straight leading into the first set, blitzing with speed will be the fastest option. Those trying to jump these will likely get passed as the entry speed alone will be a big detriment. If your chosen method is jumping, staying to the riders’ right side is the move as that gives them a chance to protect the inside for the upcoming bowl berm.

After the first set, a 180 right sends riders into the second set. These might be more jump friendly as the 180 will keep a lid on entry speed. Watch for this to be the primary passing zone all day.

After a short chute exiting the whoops, a 180 left brings riders over an inside/outside single jump (one side will be higher than the other) and into lap two.