After a year off, Milestone has returned Monster Energy AMA Supercross to the console gaming space with a new edition for 2025, which promises improved physics, smarter competition, a better career mode, and more. How and why? Jason Weigandt chats with game developer Michele Caletti to ask about the improvements in the game. Also, Weigandt's voice is in the game, so he's stoked no matter what.

For more information, visit milestone.it/games/supercross-25.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, OnTrack School, and Racer X Brand.