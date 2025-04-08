Shane is new to the Quadlock Honda Racing team for 2025 but seems to be adapting nicely to the bike and team.

“This is the first time in really in my 450 career, now four or five years, that my whole program seems to be working together and seems to be really kind of the same goal. I know it's kind of odd to hear that, but it's like, if everything is kind of pieced together, the accountability is not really there. At this level in the sport, it takes a whole team. And I mean, all the teams that are ahead of us are full factory teams with full personnel, and we're kind of the little engine that could. So, it's really good. It does feel the same as it does in the 250 class but tonight was about opportunity. And that's where kind of like Coop said, it can go either way and kind of putting your best foot forward today that I knew that was going to be a big part of the battle. So yeah, I'm pretty pumped on it. And we're going to keep working. It's been a long road, really. My 450 career has not been really, well to me, it's been super subpar, and I feel like I can still race a dirt bike good. And that's what I'm going to continue to work on.”

It may have been a rough few years for Shane, but he has steadily been improving his results this season. And to him, mud or no mud, a podium is what he has been striving for.

“So, for me, it's like we got we got four or five more rounds in this season and we're still we're still picking up momentum. I'm normally good the second half of the season and we've really kind of been ‘Okay, where are we at and what's the next little step that we got to take.’ And that's that was like this week really working mentally. It's like, ‘Hey, we've got to we've got to unlock something to find a few more tenths or a half a second, because that next group, the guys are just getting better. And that's where it's like, I believe that I'm one of those guys, but we got to continue striving and tonight was a good opportunity to get a podium."

With his first ever 450 heat race win and first ever 450 podium, Foxborough was a night to remember for Shane McElrath. But rest assured he will be back to work this week, to keep this momentum going. Will he be able to back it up with another great ride in Philadelphia?

"I'm going to keep working because I want to do this in a normal supercross, too.”