None of this should have been a surprise. Haiden’s dad raced rally cars when his SX/MX and freestyle moto days were over, and his sister is a professional race car driver as well. His nickname is “Dangerboy” and he’s stacking wins and championships before his 20th birthday. He has an Audi R8 sports car, and he’s a marketing wiz and content creator. I wouldn’t be surprised if he showed up in Seattle tomorrow with a fake police bracelet wrapped around one of his Alpinestars (prop ones are available over on Amazon).

To me this just wasn’t that big of a deal, though it did get some folks out there upset at Deegan for attracting the wrong kind of attention. In the whole big scheme of things this seems pretty low on the long list of brushes with law enforcement, especially in our sport. And motocross and supercross have had some real doozies over the years. I remember when I was a kid the police came to Appalachia Lake to arrest a couple of top riders in Jimmy Weinert and Billy Grossi for trying to drive their rental car up the old ski slope at Cooper’s Rock State Park. More recently there was the rental car that a couple riders rolled at the Freestone National in Texas, and of course who can forget Jason Lawrence at RedBud spending the night in a nearby jail after causing some general mayhem in Lot B. James Stewart was infamously arrested for impersonating a police officer when he was running late for a flight and decided to pass stopped traffic by using police lights. And one year at RedBud, the late Nancy Ritchie nearly had Bob Hannah arrested for driving his rental car around the track!

The Deegan thing probably belongs in this category of lesser offenses, and not in the much more serious department of violations, which would include Ron Lechien getting busted for pot at the Tokyo Airport in 1985 and being summarily fired by Honda, as well as Jeff Emig getting busted for pot at Lake Havasu in 1999 and losing his Kawasaki ride. Those were deeply costly to the riders themselves and not the public at large. There have also been some much more serious crimes involving more than just stunt driving or partying, but that’s a whole different can of worms.

And then there was Travis Pastrana’s unfortunate crash in a speeding Corvette that left his friend Matt Bigos with a life-changing spinal injury. That made national news back in 2003, just as this thing with Deegan has this week. Fortunately, no one got hurt this time (though Haiden may need some new tires for that R8). I’m sure Haiden learned a lesson or two here. He didn’t (and shouldn’t) get fired or lose sponsors or anything like that, though I have a feeling his car insurance is going to go through the sunroof. But then again, he can probably take care of that for years to come with a win this weekend alone in soggy Seattle.

Hey look, we made People Magazine again: Motocross Star Haiden Deegan, 19, Shares His Mugshot on Instagram After Being Arrested for Street Racing and Stunt Driving.