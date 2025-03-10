Joey Savatgy Update: Punctured Lung and “Some Broken Ribs” After Indianapolis SX Main Event Crash
Around the halfway mark in the Indianapolis Supercross on Saturday, Joey Savatgy had a big crash that ended his race early. The Quad Lock Honda Racing rider got sent left off a triple takeoff and came up short on the landing. As he flipped head first over the bars, his bike landed on him upon impact. He sat up and scooted over to the part of the track in between the two sections, as the Alpinestars medical crew ran over to him.
Savatgy down hard. 😳— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) March 9, 2025
🎥 Monster Energy 450 Main Event LIVE fueled by @kroger #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/BnUiQlEdTb
Eventually, he was helped to his feet and with help and walked off to the side of the track. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Savatgy said he suffered a punctured lung and “some broken ribs.” After nine rounds, Savatgy sits tied with Eli Tomac (out for the time being) for 12th in the 450SX standings.
“Not really the way I wanted to spend my Sunday 🫠.. bummed, had a good night going and felt like I hit the same line as the laps prior. But clearly I made a mistake or something. Punctured lung and some broken ribs, weekend off came at a good time 😂”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|136
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|129
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|114
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|105
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|82
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|82
|12
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
|13
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|80
|14
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|71