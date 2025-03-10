Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Full Schedule

Joey Savatgy Update: Punctured Lung and “Some Broken Ribs” After Indianapolis SX Main Event Crash

March 10, 2025, 9:25am
Around the halfway mark in the Indianapolis Supercross on Saturday, Joey Savatgy had a big crash that ended his race early. The Quad Lock Honda Racing rider got sent left off a triple takeoff and came up short on the landing. As he flipped head first over the bars, his bike landed on him upon impact. He sat up and scooted over to the part of the track in between the two sections, as the Alpinestars medical crew ran over to him.

Eventually, he was helped to his feet and with help and walked off to the side of the track. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Savatgy said he suffered a punctured lung and “some broken ribs.” After nine rounds, Savatgy sits tied with Eli Tomac (out for the time being) for 12th in the 450SX standings.

“Not really the way I wanted to spend my Sunday 🫠.. bummed, had a good night going and felt like I hit the same line as the laps prior. But clearly I made a mistake or something. Punctured lung and some broken ribs, weekend off came at a good time 😂”

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 136
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 129
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 114
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 105
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 82
11Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 82
12Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 80
13Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 80
14Jett Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
15Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 71
Full Standings

