On Saturday at the tenth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, we learned Ken Roczen was dealing with a shoulder injury—a separated AC joint. After Roczen pulled out of the second quaifying session before it had ended, the Race Day Live broadcast crew announced the German native was dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in a practice crash the Friday during the off weekend. After the race, Roczen and his team manager Larry Brooks shared some insight on his injury.

While Roczen was one of the riders in attendance for Friday's pre-race media day interview window and riding session (only a few sections of the track), he did not note the injury at all. This afternoon, Roczen took to Instagram to explain the injury further in depth. Roczen said he did not want to talk about the injury because he "didn’t want to pre set my weekend with negativity while i didn’t even know how it’s going to be for riding."

He finished 4-6-4 for fifth overall on the night in Alabama and leaves third in the championship behind Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton.

Roczen's Instagram post: