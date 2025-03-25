Triumph Reveals New Enduro Models

Steve Sargent: Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“We are entering the competitive Enduro scene with new models that introduce cutting-edge advancements in Enduro performance and technology. Featuring a brand-new chassis and engine platform, the 2026 Enduro models are designed to elevate performance, handling, comfort, and usability, meeting the diverse needs of both professional and amateur riders.

Working with Paul Edmondson’s team to test these bikes in real-world environments, our team have refined the agility and performance of these models, ensuring they excel whether a rider is new to Enduro or racing competitively. This level of all-round usability and excellence has not been seen in this sector before.”

Paul Edmondson has played a key role in the development and testing of the new range and will be leading the new Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team into the EnduroGP Championship in April.

Paul Edmondson: Team Manager, Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team

“Triumph Enduro bikes are built for limitless adventure, engineered with precision handling, powerful engines, and race-proven technology to dominate rugged trails, steep climbs, and unpredictable landscapes with confidence.

From technical enduro sections to untamed wilderness, these bikes deliver exceptional performance, control, and durability - empowering riders to push their boundaries. We have all been working so hard to make these new models as agile, fast, and lightweight as possible, refusing to compromise on functionality or usability.”

Precision-Engineered for Enduro Excellence

Triumph has developed a 250cc and 450cc performance racing powertrain, designed for winning performance.

The TF 450-E's 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivers impressive power and torque with a linear power curve, ensuring smooth acceleration across varied conditions, from technical ascents to high-speed straights.

The TF 450-E is designed to excel in high-speed enduro racing, ideal for experienced riders seeking power, speed and versatility on open trails and hills. With its greater low-end and mid-range torque, it tackles hill climbs, sand dunes, and situations requiring less gear shifting with ease. Its smooth, tractable power delivery and controllable, connected engine character ensure riders can feel the bike's rear wheel traction and the seamless transfer of power to the ground.

Triumph’s all-new 250 enduro engine is the most powerful engine in its class, delivering responsive, manageable power with a purposeful character, perfectly suited for technical sections, tight enduro challenges, and ideal for riders seeking fun and accessible performance.

Providing 41.7 HP (42.3 PS) of power and 20.5 ft-lb (27.8 Nm) of torque, with a broad power curve and strong bottom-end, the TF 250-E excels in slow-speed technical sections and drives through to a powerful top-end at 12,800 RPM.

Both powertrains have been developed to have more inertia than the motocross engine, providing a more stable, tractable power delivery across diverse, unpredictable race conditions. This is complemented by the six-speed Exedy racing clutch, which allows smooth, clutch-less upshifts, maintaining momentum in tight, technical sections.

Advanced fuel injection and ignition systems manage power efficiently, ensuring instant throttle response and reliable performance throughout demanding rides. A bespoke Dellorto 1.7” (44mm) throttle body provides an air bypass system for cold starts and a manually adjustable idle speed.

Del West titanium valves and a forged König aluminum piston ensure consistent performance during prolonged high-RPM operation, significantly reducing servicing requirements.

For the TF 450-E, the gudgeon pin and rockers are further enhanced with Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coatings, which improves durability and reduces friction. The high-capacity radiator and auxiliary fan combined with tool-free Dual-stage filter provided by Twin-air, provide consistent engine cooling, ensuring reliable power delivery on long, demanding rides.