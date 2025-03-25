The PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows will be back again for 2025! Our crew hosted three events in 2024, and they were such a hit we are bringing them back again!

We started off 2025 with a live show ahead of the Anaheim 2 SX, which was a huge hit and we had another great show in Indianapolis. At Seattle, we will have Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt as hosts with some special guests. They'll take your questions, and more! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics. Stay tuned for more live events, with details announced over the next few weeks.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing. Presented by O’Neil Lending.

Friday Night Before Seattle Supercross

The Seattle Supercross is Saturday, March 29, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 28.

General Admission Tickets: $40 (Purchase Below)

When:

Friday, March 28, 2025

Where:

Carco Theater

1717 Maple Vly Hwy

Renton, WA 98057

Times:

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Starts: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE seattle SX LIVE SHOW