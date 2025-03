What is Christian Craig’s Best 450SX Finish to Date?

Christian Craig is set to make his 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship debut this weekend at the round ten in Birmingham. Craig, who missed the first nine rounds with a knee injury, has raced a Star Yamaha YZ450F in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in both 2021 and 2022 but this will be his first 450SX races back on the Star YZ450F. So, how many 450SX starts does Craig have to his name and what is his best finish?

Odd, but Craig’s number of 450SX starts to date match his career number: 28. He has a handful-of top five finishes, with fourth being his career-best to date. He scored fourth three separate times in 2018 while racing a Honda CRF450R.

Check out all his 450SX results below.

Christian Craig 450SX Results to Date