Watch: Birmingham Supercross Track Map Video

March 20, 2025, 11:00am

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Birmingham Supercross, round ten of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on March 22. Take a lap around Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

This will be the tenth round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the fifth round of the 250SX East Division Championship. The Birmingham SX is also the tenth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 22 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 22 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • 2025 Birmingham Supercross track layout.
    2025 Birmingham Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE
