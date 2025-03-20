Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Jalek Swoll on Achilles Injury, Technique in Racing, and More

March 20, 2025, 2:05pm

An Achilles injury has kept Jalek Swoll out of action in 2025, but Triumph believes in him and recently rewarded him with a new deal for 2026. Does anyone know why Achilles injuries are becoming more common in motocross? Jalek has a guess. Also, Jason Weigandt asks about his philosophies on technique in general, and life! Jalek knows riding a dirt bike for a living is awesome. He's not letting anything bring him down.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and OnTrack School.

Recommended Reading

Watch: Jalek Swoll on Achilles Injury, Technique in Racing, and More Thu Mar 20 Watch: Jalek Swoll on Achilles Injury, Technique in Racing, and More Supercross Returns in Birmingham, But Who Is Still Sidelined and Who Is Returning? Thu Mar 20 Supercross Returns in Birmingham, But Who Is Still Sidelined and Who Is Returning?
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now