Watch: Jalek Swoll on Achilles Injury, Technique in Racing, and More
March 20, 2025, 2:05pm
An Achilles injury has kept Jalek Swoll out of action in 2025, but Triumph believes in him and recently rewarded him with a new deal for 2026. Does anyone know why Achilles injuries are becoming more common in motocross? Jalek has a guess. Also, Jason Weigandt asks about his philosophies on technique in general, and life! Jalek knows riding a dirt bike for a living is awesome. He's not letting anything bring him down.
