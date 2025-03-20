Watch: Jalek Swoll on Achilles Injury, Technique in Racing, and More

An Achilles injury has kept Jalek Swoll out of action in 2025, but Triumph believes in him and recently rewarded him with a new deal for 2026. Does anyone know why Achilles injuries are becoming more common in motocross? Jalek has a guess. Also, Jason Weigandt asks about his philosophies on technique in general, and life! Jalek knows riding a dirt bike for a living is awesome. He's not letting anything bring him down.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and OnTrack School.