Weege: Yes, it has been good. Even without Eli and Jett, every race has somehow been exciting except for Indy, which was a Cooper Webb blowout. So, here's the first big question. It's been good so far, yes, but did Indy set a trend? So much rests on Chase Sexton's shoulders right now. Fifteen points down is honestly not much, that can be erased quickly. But the way the last few races have gone for he and Coop, it feels like Coop has completely taken control. Of course, I know better than to believe that. Eight races to go is a lot, and Sexton has fixed some of these mid-season, ahem, let's call them "issues" in previous years. I think we're in for more drama and unexpected things. Do you?

Matthes: Yeah, anything can happen at any time for sure, so this sport always makes it tough to talk about this or that is going to happen. Our athletes are so close to being out for a while every time they hit the track. But yes, I think Sexton will pull it together and start ripping off some wins here or there. I’m not sure he’s going to overcome this 15-point deficit unless something (see above) happens to Webb. Here’s an interesting question for you Weege, who else gets a win in these final races? We’ve got 6 winners so far- do we get a seventh?

Weege: Bro here is the part that matters. If Sexton starts ripping off wins, 15 points is nothing. If, as soon as Birmingham's Triple Crown this weekend, he wins, let's say Ken Roczen gets second and Webb third, boom, he's cut five points out of the lead. Does a ten-point lead with seven races to go seem secure at all? This is just an example of how quickly and easily it can turn. Also, do you know what the following, final eight races have in common? You've got Birmingham, Seattle, Foxboro, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Denver, and Salt Lake. They're all open stadiums! All in places where you could get rain...or even snow! So, now I have to slam two of my theories together. 1) As you know I hate counting points and expecting certain finishes well in advance of them happening. I'm not counting on Webb finishing second every time Sexton wins. That's not how 50-ish seasons of this have worked out (yes, Reed/RC did it like that in 2003. That's ONE time. Only). 2) I also hate predicting mud races in advance. However, I will make an exception with this eight-race stretch and say you're gonna see rain (or snow) be a factor and that will not only open the door for Sexton to make up points, but, yes, for a guy like Barcia or Plessinger to become winner number seven. I think it happens! Especially right toward the very end, if Webb and Sexton are only worried about each other in a mud race.

Think about these stadiums and the springtime weather in these cities, Steve. Doesn't that at least open up better odds for Sexton?