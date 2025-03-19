Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong

XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan

Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton

250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan

MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi

MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi

Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton

250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire

Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News


DMXS Radio Cooper Webb Exclusive Interview

March 19, 2025, 5:30pm
DMXS Radio Cooper Webb Exclusive Interview

Cooper Webb stopped by DMXS Radio to give fans insight into his mindset as he heads into the second half of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Holding the coveted points lead, Webb opened up about his approach to maintaining his advantage—both mentally and on the track—his thoughts on who belongs on the 'Mount Rushmore' of legends, and how he’s finding balance and joy in life outside of racing.

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Direct link: www.dmxsradio.com/196-cooper-webb



