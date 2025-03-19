Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Jalek Swoll Talks Achilles Injury, Triumph Contract for 2026, and More

March 19, 2025, 3:35pm

How well do you know Jalek Swoll? He’s one of the funniest personalities in the sport, and since he’s on the mend from an Achilles tendon injury, he’s got time to do interviews! So Jason Weigandt chatted him up, and asked about the evolution of the Triumph Racing team, his new contract extension for 2026, his relationship with Malcolm Stewart from way back and then watching him win in Tampa, and the long road to get to the pros.

Did you know Jalek had to be the breadwinner in his family at times? He put his money toward the family as he progressed to the amateur ranks. Learn more about Swoll on the latest Racer X Exhaust episode.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and OnTrack School.

