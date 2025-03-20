FIM Motocross World Championship Heads to France For MXGP of Europe at St. Jean D’Angely

The MXGP class saw a dominant French 1-2 at the opening round in Argentina, with Maxime Renaux taking the win for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP ahead of Febvre, but at last weekend’s MXGP of Castilla La Mancha it was Gajser who had a perfect weekend for Honda HRC. He now holds the red plate and a 20-point advantage over Febvre, with Renaux just a further point behind after a troubled Grand Prix! For sure the two-pronged French attack will have full vocal support at St Jean!

In MX2, it’s Kay de Wolf who holds the red #1 plate for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, with a six-point lead over his teammate and Cozar winner Liam Everts. The French crowd will be cheering for last week’s Qualifying Race winner Thibault Benistant, who was injured at this circuit in practice last year and will be looking for better memories as he tries to climb from sixth in the series for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2. Reigning EMX250 Champion Mathis Valin will also hope to be fit after hurting his wrist in Spain, but he will try to line up for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 for his first GP on home soil.

The only Frenchman with a red plate at St Jean will be EMX250 European Championship leader Adrien Petit, and the 250cc two-stroke Yamaha rider will get a lot of the public behind him after his surprise win in the mud last weekend Some pre-season favourites will be looking for redemption after a torrid time at Cozar, although last year’s EMX125 Champion Noel Zanocz, who won a race here last year, is second for JM Honda Racing and just three points back, with Mads Fredsoe another three behind for Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna. Paolo Maschio and Alexis Fueri will also be keen for better results than last week in front of their home fans.

The EMX125 Championship Presented by FMF series also has its second round this weekend, and is currently led by Jarne Bervoets of the Yamaha Europe EMX125 squad, with Niccolo Mannini second for TM Moto CRD Motosport, just six points behind. The leading French kid is reigning EMX85 Champion Sleny Goyer, who finished 17th in the mud of Cozar, although Mano Faure is another Yamaha rider looking to perform on native ground, as he did with a podium here last year!

The MXGP of Europe should deliver an incredible day’s racing on the west coast of France!

MXGP

After a full season of zero GP victories for the French nation, their eager fans would have been mightily relieved to see a French 1-2 at the YPF Infinia MXGP of Argentina, and although Maxime Renaux has lost the red plate due to a crash-affected MXGP of Castilla La Mancha, he has certainly shown himself capable of running at the front once more, although his form at St Jean d’Angely has not been stellar, with a best of fifth overall in 2022. He missed this track last year through injury.

Romain Febvre’s record here is definitely superior, with overall victory in 2016 and two podium finishes in 2022 & 2024, last year’s result remarkable after picking up a thumb injury in Free Practice that would eventually finish his title hopes. Redemption will certainly be on the Kawasaki man’s mind.

Tim Gajser, however, has won the last three GPs here, in 2019, ’22, and ’24, and has never finished off the MXGP podium, with a total of five race wins to boot. Only Jeffrey Herlings, sadly still out injured for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, has won more here. Tim’s 50th Grand Prix win at Cozar last weekend also gave him a twenty-point advantage, and the Slovenian is not the sort of character to let that slip easily.

Glenn Coldenhoff earned Fantic Factory Racing’s best GP result last weekend with 2nd overall, but St Jean has never been the kindest to him, with a best of sixth overall here - three times! Behind him, fifth in the points, is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s rookie Lucas Coenen, who looked fast in Spain before crashes ruined his weekend, but he has a great history at this track, with a double victory in MX2 last year, as well as a double victory in EMX250 back in 2022. So he has only ever tasted victory around the slopes of St Jean! Will his streak be broken, or could the teenage Belgian truly kickstart his campaign this weekend?!

Another rider with happy memories of this weekend’s circuit is Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team rider Mattia Guadagnini, with an EMX125 victory in 2018, and another podium in 2019. He will be hoping to bounce back from a disastrous Cozar, which dropped him from fourth to tenth in the standings.

Aside from Renaux and Febvre, there are three other French riders on the entry list, including Tom Guyon, who could make history as the first Triumph rider to compete in MXGP. He also recorded a 1-1 in EMX125 at this circuit, back in 2019.

Last season’s MXGP races here were full of twists and turns, and there’s no reason to think that 2025 will be any different!