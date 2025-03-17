The two big first turn crashers, Coenen and Renaux, showed their determination for points with recoveries to ninth and tenth respectively, but they were the last riders not to be lapped by a dominant Gajser, and the Honda HRC teammates celebrated a stunning 1-2 finish ahead of Vlaanderen, who had swapped mistakes with Coldenhoff to maintain third place ahead of the Fantic man.

More rain fell on the already sodden circuit for MXGP race two, but the pack worked through the first corner relatively unscathed this time, with the Fox Holeshot Award going to Pauls Jonass, his first for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, but Coenen was right with him and took the lead into the downhill third corner! By this time, Fernandez had fallen over the rear wheel of Coldenhoff in turn two, as Gajser pushed forward from crossing the Holeshot line in tenth!

Gajser was in determined mood to not let Coenen get away, and suddenly he was up to third place, moving inside both Fantic riders through one downhill section! Then he railed around the outside of Jonass before the new waves section, and had Coenen in his sights! It was one of the best first lap recoveries of recent times for the Slovenian.

It looked like the fans who had braved the ever-changing weather were going to be treated to a battle between the two silver medallists from last year’s Championships, but the young Belgian slipped off his machine in a right-hand rut and had to fight back from ninth position. Gajser took off with the lead on the treacherous circuit, with Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi in a distant pursuit.

The other top finishers from race one had a tough second outing, with Vlaanderen having various issues and ending up out of the points, and Fernandez only able to recover to twelfth from his second corner crash. The Fantic freight train behind Gajser extended to Brian Bogers, who held a solid fourth ahead of Kawasaki pairing Febvre and Jonass, with Gifting seventh ahead of a more steady Coenen.

Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team pilot Mattia Guadagnini had suffered a problem at the start of race one, but was able to claim ninth this time ahead of Horgmo, with Renaux crashing on more than one occasion to end up eleventh and end the day in tenth overall, and third in the Championship.

Febvre’s perseverance led to him taking fifth overall and rising back to second in the points standings. Fernandez was able to claim fourth overall on the day, but a late mistake in the first corner by Coldenhoff allowed Bonacorsi to pass his teammate and take a career-best second place in race two. Coldenhoff had done enough to keep the second step on the podium for the day, with Bonacorsi able to climb his first career podium in third! What a way for Fantic Factory Racing to make its first appearances on an MXGP podium!

Ultimately though, the day belonged to Tim Gajser, with a double victory that moves him into rarefied air as only the sixth rider in history to score his 50th Motocross Grand Prix victory, and leads Febvre by 20 points as they head towards St Jean d’Angely for the MXGP of Europe next weekend!

MXGP Results