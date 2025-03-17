HRC factory rider Tim Gajser dominated the MXGP weekend in Spain. While the two Frenchman, Romain Febvre and Maxime Renaux will both cause the Slovenian problems in 2025, the pure class of Gajser shone through. These are moments to savor, because he is without question one of the best riders of all time.
The 50 GP wins club, which Gajser has now joined, featured just six men. When you consider the other five are Jeffrey Herlings, Stefan Everts, Antonio Cairoli, Joel Smets and Joel Robert, then you can see, these are some of the biggest legends the sport has ever seen and the Slovenian fits nicely with this group.
Yesterday in Cozar, he was in a class of his own, and while the conditions changed, from Saturday to Sunday, he remained the man to beat. No doubt, he has the right tools to get a sixth World Championship this year, and a sixth title would see him move behind just Everts and Cairoli in the all-time list. Again, this is something very special.
As always, the complete professional, Gajser took time to talk to us and give his opinion of his 50th Grand Prix victory and how important it is to be smart, even when the speed isn’t there.
Interview by Geoff Meyer of MXLarge.com. Photos by Bavo Swijgers/HRC
Racer X: What a great weekend, 1-1-1 and your 50th Grand Prix victory.
Tim Gajser: It was definitely not easy out there. Yesterday in the qualification race, the track was getting better and better yesterday, but it rained a lot overnight and the first and second moto today was really difficult. The starts were really important, and I took a solid one in the first one and was third and I made some quick passes and then made a gap and controlled the race. The second one, I didn't have the best jump, and I was back in the pack. It wasn't easy with the goggles when you are in the middle of everything. I managed to come out second after the first lap and then Lucas made a mistake, and I was in the lead and controlled the race.
Sweeping the weekend, hard to be happier that this?
I am really happy, really happy. It was a good weekend, on what was a very difficult track. I made things difficult in race two by not getting a good start but overall, I am very happy with how things turned out. We have all worked very hard to get to this place and it nice to get a win – my 50th – and get the red-plate back and just show everyone that I am still at a very good level. Now the aim is to hold onto it until after the last round of the season!
I know you don’t focus too much on the statistics, but 50 GP wins is something that only six men have done in this sport, so you join a small list of riders. You must be proud of that?
I think it is nice to have 50 GP wins, it’s a big number and I am thankful, and I hope we get many more in the future. Definitely we are working hard and as you said, I am not into the statistics, but we are working hard. Every GP I will try and win and give my best, but with the experience I have, we look at the big picture and the goal is always to fight for the championship. It is an honour to be in this type of company. It is like the red plate, it is nice to have it, but it is early in the season and so many GPs to go, and its nice, but we want it at the end of the year.
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha - MXGPMarch 16, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|4 - 3
|Fantic
|3
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|8 - 2
|Fantic
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|2 - 12
|Honda
|5
|Romain Febvre
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki
Difficult GP, many problems, not just the mud, but also problems with the cleaning of the bikes and other things. I know it doesn’t make up for China last year, because you lost a championship there, but this is the type of Tim Gajser we all expect and a great way to come back from Argentina?
I mean, it was a difficult weekend for everyone, this mud wasn’t easy, but also for the mechanics and teams. When it is raining, it is tough, and as you said, many problems, even with the cleaning of the bike, (not having enough water) and it could have been organized better. I am happy, we had a decent GP and the first one in Argentina was okay and here we won. I know I am fast when it is muddy, but I also know I am fast when it is dry. It is important to be good in all types of conditions.
Late yesterday, the track looked perfect for you, the track was drying and there were big ruts and really rough and you seem to love those types of tracks. Tell me about that first, and how today was compared to yesterday during the qualifier?
Yesterday, the qualification race, the track was really nice, rough, a lot of lines, deep lines, similar to the Nations at Matterley Basin, where you really need to ride technically, but also be smart with the lines you pick, while today, you had to just stay on the bike, stay safe, don’t burn the clutch and save the bike, a bit like enduro. Obviously starts were really important and that first one I was top three. The second I didn’t have the good jump, but I had a really good first lap and I just controlled the race.
That first moto, Lucas [Coenen] went down, and it looked like you both nearly collided with each other. Can you tell me what happened there?
I mean, Lucas came really hot in and it was really sketchy and slippery and I think I was ahead of him, but I broke earlier, because I saw Glenn (Coldenhoff) coming from the inside and I he was coming really fast and then Lucas was coming around and he lost control and lost the back tyre and spun around. I just missed him, but yes, it was a mess at the start of that race.
What is the most important thing to do in these conditions? Glenn [Coldenhoff] mentioned let the bike do the work as did Paul Malin in the commentary?
Definitely the starts first, that is the most important thing, obviously. Also, I think, of course, you want to be fast, but be smart, the race is super long, and 35 minutes and you need to take care of the bike and find the right lines. The track is changing really quickly, much more than when it is dry, so you need to find the lines as they change. The ruts are also getting deeper, so after five or ten minutes, if everyone is using the same line, you need to change something. Changing lines though, you really don’t know what to expect, so that makes it really difficult, because that new line might be really deep in mud, so that makes it important to be smart and clever.
Because you love these types of conditions and seem a lot better than most of your competition, would you be happy with these type of tracks for every round, or you also like something easier?
I prefer nice racing, perfect conditions. We all know the rain can happen and temperatures are low at the moment, but I also like to race in circuits that are fun to race, this today, it wasn’t really fun, it was just really hard work.
You were not on the pace of Renaux and Febvre in Argentina, but I think everyone knew you would come back, as you have so much speed and experience and you have all those titles. Do you know that the others will make mistakes, and you just need to be yourself and sometimes let them go?
I mean, I definitely have some experience winning titles and you obviously don’t win the title in the first race. You want to start strong, and I felt I had their pace in Argentina and on the Saturday in Argentina, we didn’t really have the set-up right on the bike. The Sunday races, we didn’t have the best starts and had to come through the pack, but I closed the gap to them. They are fast, for sure, Febvre and Renaux, when the conditions are great, perfect conditions. It was a good start to the season for me and I want to win every race, but take some seconds, take some thirds, which pays off.
Jeffrey [Herlings] is coming back soon, and we all look forward to that. Do you also look forward to him being back?
Yes, for sure, we have had some great battles in the past, really great battles and I saw he is on the bike, and he will soon be back with us, and I definitely look forward to that.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|108
|2
|Romain Febvre
|88
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|87
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|79
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|57