MXGP Makes a Rapid Return to Cozar For the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

COZAR (Spain) – After making its debut on the FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar to close the curtain for 2024, the Spanish venue of Cozar welcomes the MXGP elite back to Europe for the second round of the 2025 season, the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha!

Named after the landlocked autonomous community that it is set in, the track, which has been extensively worked on since last year, is part of the Circuito Motor Ranch, to be found around 240km south of the capital Madrid and 130km west of the city of Albacete. Last season a massive crowd cheered home hero Jorge Prado to the MXGP class victory and his fourth world title, while Lucas Coenen took all three races in MX2, but was unable to prevent Kay de Wolf from sealing the deal to become World Champion for the first time!

The picture looks very different in MXGP after the 2025 season opener in Argentina, as French fighters Maxime Renaux and Romain Febvre start the European leg of the campaign just one point apart!

In MX2, De Wolf leads the way again, but a wild opening round shows that the Dutchman has plenty of competition if he wants to keep the #1 plate on the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing machine! Sacha Coenen claimed the second race win for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and lies just three points behind the defending Champ, with his teammate Simon Laengenfelder only two further points back!

Besides the GP classes the EMX250 European Championship fires into life at Cozar, with the top three riders from last year all graduating to MX2, so the field is wide open! Remaining top ten Championship finishers Ivano Van Erp, Nico Greutmann, and Max Werner will be joined by last year’s EMX125 top three – Noel Zanocz, Gyan Doensen, and Simone Mancini – which should generate a massively competitive series! Add in Bobby Bruce and Hakon Osterhagen, returnees from MX2, plus Australian star Jake Cannon into the mix, and the outcome is tough to predict! Home riders Elias Escandell, Francisco Garcia, and Salvador Perez will certainly be striving for the podium!

The EMX125 Championship Presented by FMF also kickstarts its season with a new cast of characters all looking to establish themselves at this higher level. Francesco Bellei is the highest remaining rider from last year, who won the final race at Cozar in 2024, so he is sure to be a force against second-generation racers Levi Townley and Jarne Bervoets, Matterley Basin bLU cRU 125cc winner Jamie Keith, Mano Faure, Aron Katona, and Dani Heitink. A massive 64 riders, including 13 Spaniards hoping for home glory, will be lining up to sprinkle the Cozar circuit with the sweet smell of two-stroke machinery!

The MXGP of Castilla La Mancha is ready to launch MXGP into Europe for 2025!