Marc-Antoine Rossi (Shoulder) Out Starting at Round Two of MX2 in Spain This Weekend

The following press release is from KTM:

Marc-Antoine Rossi facing a spell on the MX2 sidelines after right shoulder injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marc-Antoine Rossi will have surgery to repair damage to his right shoulder next week and will immediately start the rehab process in order to return to FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship duty.

The promising French youngster suffered a dislocation of the joint after a fall while training last Friday (7 March). The 18-year-old had a thorough medical check at the hospital in Lyon where an operation was decided to repair a fracture as the best course of action, and for a proper recovery to full strength. The procedure will take place on Monday 17 March.

Rossi, who admirably dealt with a knee injury that curtailed his 2024 Grand Prix campaign, is now focused on the tightest possible time frame to get back to the MX2 field and join teammates Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder for the second half of the season.