So, what has everyone been talking about this week as we head into the second half of this amazing series? Television talent. Unless you’ve been far, far away from the internet and social media, you know that this has been Ricky Carmichael’s week in the barrel. Also, Leigh Diffey. And an unnamed network executive referred to as Mr. Decision Maker, or something like that. These were the topics in the 38-minute “Truth” video that their former co-worker, Daniel Blair, put out on Monday. The very talented and well-spoken Blair quit the TV production at the end of 2023, but never really spoke about why, despite a lot of people asking him why, including myself, and with appearances on other shows like PulpMX and Gypsy Tales. Daniel is now doing his own thing called Supercross University, and he was invited back by Feld Entertainment’s Dave Prater to come on Race Day Live last Saturday to talk about it. But there was a misunderstanding as to how long Daniel would be on the show with hosts Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo. There was apparently someone at NBC/Peacock that wasn’t thrilled with what Daniel said during a recent interview with Gypsy Tales where he did finally address some of his issues, but I admittedly haven’t seen it. Whatever the issue, Daniel decided the three minutes that the show-runner slotted him for were not worth the trip to Daytona, and Daniel turned around and drove home, much to the disappointment of viewers who miss him on both the broadcasts and Race Day Live.

Obviously, there was much more to the story of why Daniel quit the shows altogether than anyone knew and he finally told his side of things in his Truth video that he posted on Monday afternoon. He did not go easy on either Ricky or Diffey, let alone the unnamed network guy. He said he was frustrated after being told that he would be not become the sole voice of supercross, as Diffey was still the network’s first choice. Then shit hit the proverbial fan and the internet and social media exploded with insults and anger, much of it aimed at Carmichael. It’s kind of odd that those two have been put at odds, because Ricky and Daniel did not have the same jobs on the broadcasts. Blair was the host, Ricky the color analyst. Daniel’s work rivals were Diffey and Jason Weigandt; Ricky’s are James Stewart, and before that Jeff Emig and Grant Langston. There was no reason for Ricky to feel threatened by Daniel’s gifted commentary. Diffey, yes, I can understand, but not Carmichael. Daniel and Ricky were not trying to do the same thing. If Daniel got the nod to do all 17 races as a host, Ricky would still be employed also, alongside him as analyst.

I’ve known Ricky for a long time, and he’s always been something of a ball-buster. He and his main crew back in the day—his parents, his manager JH Leale, and before him Scott Taylor, and even Johnny O’Mara, had one long running roast going on, and cutting one another down time and again. On the track RC was all business, as cutthroat an athlete as I have ever seen, but off the track he was much more insecure, not nearly as comfortable in his own skin. So he made a lot of jokes and cracks at the expense of those around him, but they all gave it back to him as good as they got it. To be honest, a lot of top athletes in this sport work that way behind the scenes. There’s a lot of ball busting going on inside those factory trucks. And when I saw the now-notorious video of Ricky walking up to Daniel as he did Blair’s Breakdown at Arlington ’23, I did not think he was being seriously mad at him for being out there in the middle of his VIP track walk or whatever he was doing, and I thought Daniel gave back as good as he got too with that boat wisecrack—that was the funniest part. I never would have guessed that moment would be the beginning of the end of Daniel’s time as a supercross broadcaster, nor did Ricky. Down in Daytona this week, I was with Carmichael in the media room right after Daniel’s video came out from behind the paywall and everyone got to see it on his YouTube channel, and Ricky was pretty much devastated. I don’t think he had any idea that Blair took that seriously—who would walk up to a popular commentator and poke serious fun like that knowing the cameras were rolling? And he did it again at some other race which, when taken out of context, seemed harsher than he probably ever meant it to be.

I don’t have much more insight than that on what happened. I’m not involved with supercross television talent deals in any way. While the video definitely was deep and emotional, none of it seems like it would be enough to quit TV altogether when you’re on the fast track like Daniel was (although maybe it wasn’t as fast of a track as he would like). I would love to ask Daniel about it myself, as I’m sure Matthes was going to do on the Blair Matthes Project, but after the Truth video posting, Daniel went radio-silent and said he was taking the rest of the week off, which is understandable. Maybe next week he will address more. In the meantime, the haters have been having their way with Carmichael and Diffey, and the piling on continues three days later.

While I don’t have any inside info into this whole mess, I do have about a dozen years of working in television myself to draw on. I never planned on being a TV pit reporter or anything like that, but in 1993 I got an unexpected call from a man named Dennis Torres telling me they needed a pit reporter for the Southwick National and asked me if I wanted to give it a shot. They would give me a plane ticket and $400 and I thought I was the luckiest guy in the world. Lucky in that I had never been to Southwick before, and I knew all of the riders well enough to talk to them after the motos. I was terrified, but I did okay enough to get invited back another time that summer. And within a couple of years they were calling me regularly to come be the pit reporter when the network’s main guy had other things to do, like the Tour de France, the Indy 500, whatever.

This was the golden age of TV in that Art Eckman was the host and David Bailey the color analyst, and I suddenly got to be on TV with them, travel with them, and learn from them. They gave me a lot of constructive criticism, and also made fun of me for things like saying “motocross” in a way that made it sound like “motor-cross.” There was competition, just not from Art or David. They did different things than I did. Art was a professional broadcast host who could do the NBA, tennis, college football, golf, and more. David was one of the sport’s all-time great riders and a multi-time champion, which made him perfect for expert analysis of supercross and motocross. My ninth-at-Daytona didn’t make me a candidate to do color analysis or play-by-play, but Art and David both loved to tease me about my highwater mark as a pro. They had great chemistry, they helped each other, and they certainly helped me with both their support and criticism.

My competition was a guy named Marty Reid. He was the pit reporter for a lot of ESPN shows and if I wanted to be the main guy I had to be better than him. I wasn’t, at least not at first. But after a few years I got more comfortable, hired a coach to help me get better on camera, and soon got the call to do the full series. I was in every TV meeting and I learned a great deal from behind-the-scenes people like Scott McLemore, Brett Smith, Chet Burks, Chris Bond, and many more. It was Scotty Mac who taught me probably the most important thing: Let the network producer produce. Let the director do the directing. Let the host be the host and play-by-play, let the expert analysist do the analyzing and explaining. And when they threw it down to the pits, I needed to have something ready to report on. That helped me immensely, and I enjoyed the camaraderie while it lasted, as well as the criticism. Art would bristle and then laugh when we teased about those golden pipes of his, and how we always reminded him that Vince Vaughn once called him “the Ron Burgundy of supercross” as he stood at the urinal in The Catch during an Anaheim after party. And David Bailey had a sharper wit and sense of humor than most people knew. He was as good in the booth as he was on the race track, and that’s why he's still the GOAT of expert analysis in the SMX space.

After a few years my time was up— I had started a family and a magazine, and Cameron Steele was coming on strong in action sports—I handed them back my headset and microphone and said, ‘If you ever need me, I will be right over there in the media tent.’ I also helped Cameron whenever he asked, and also gave him shit about not being able to talk and ride with the helmet camera or being able to jump the double at Hangtown.

Every office in the world has inner-office competition. Every team has locker-room rivalries and squabbles. Every kitchen has chefs who compete. That’s the nature of competition in pretty much every facet of life. And when things end, they often end badly. And that was the case here. I really don’t think Carmichael was competing with Blair, but I do think he wanted Daniel’s help in making them better together as a team. Ricky knows that there are fans and viewers who want him to do better, and some that simply don’t like him. Daniel Blair has a lot of fans that want him to be the host, not Leigh Diffey. Same goes for Jason Weigandt. The network was apparently trying to spread things out, with a rotation and depth chart that meant six shows for Leigh, six for Daniel, five for Weege, or whatever it was, and hopefully get the best from all of them. It seemed like a great idea, but Daniel decided to leave supercross TV at the end of the 2023 season.

I hope Ricky keeps trying to improve his delivery, and he should probably stay off the internet for the immediate future. I hope Blair’s new project, Supercross University, is a big success and his Truth lets him move on and continue to contribute to this whole sport. He’s a very smart, creative, and talented guy, and I hope someday they can put all of this behind them, along with the rest of us

Did I mention that Ken Roczen won Daytona on a Suzuki?