Lucas Oil Stadium will host round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend as we will see our first 250SX East/West Showdown event of the 2025 season. Check out some press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the Indianapolis Supercross.

Hosts Mitch Kendra and Tom Journet caught up with a handful of riders. Interviews with Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan, Maximus Vohland, Garrett Marchbanks, Jo Shimoda, Julien Beaumer, Malcolm Stewart, Chance Hymas, Cole Davies, and Hunter Yoder.

Hosts: Mitch Kendra and Tom Journet

Film: Tom Journet and Rob Filebark

Edit: Tom Journet

