450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Full Schedule
Indianapolis SX and Talladega GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 7, 2025, 11:55am

On Saturday, riders will race the ninth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round nine of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns (round four for 250SX East and round six for 250SX West.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Indianapolis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with the Talladega GNCC in Alabama.

The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasting live on RacerTV.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 8
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 8 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 8 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 8 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 8 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Talladega GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis SX schedule.
Indianapolis SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Saturday, March 8, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 6:00pm Supercross Watch Party: Indy SX
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 9, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

    2025 Souvenir Programs

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

    To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    Other Links

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    General

    Supercross Live Timing

    Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

    2025 AMA National Numbers

    Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

    Indianapolis Supercross

    Indianapolis Supercross Race Center

    Indianapolis Supercross Injury Report

    Supercross

    Indianapolis - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

    March 8, 2025
    Lucas Oil Stadium
    Indianapolis, IN United States
    Revised: March 4 2025 - 5:30 AM

    *Provisional Entry List is subject to change

    Number Rider Hometown Bike
    1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
    10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
    23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
    24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
    30 Jo Shimoda
    Jo Shimoda     		Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
    Full Entry List
    Supercross

    Indianapolis - 450SX Provisional Entry List

    March 8, 2025
    Lucas Oil Stadium
    Indianapolis, IN United States
    Revised: March 5 2025 - 5:30 AM

    *Provisional Entry List is subject to change

    Number Rider Hometown Bike
    2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb New Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
    4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton New La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
    7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
    11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
    12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath New Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
    Full Entry List

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    General

    GNCC Live Timing

    Other Info

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    Lucas Oil Stadium
    Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

    Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
    Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    Talladega
    Address: 3366 Speedway Blvd Lincoln, AL 35096

    Directions to Talladega GNCC

    Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
    Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

    Tickets

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    Get tickets to GNCC..

    Track Map

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    • 2025 Indianapolis Supercross track map.
      2025 Indianapolis Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
    2025 Championship Standings

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    Supercross

    250SX West Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 109
    2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 103
    3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 87
    4Jo Shimoda
    		Suzuka, Japan Japan 86
    5Jordon Smith
    		Belmont, NC United States 85
    Full Standings
    Supercross

    250SX East Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 63
    2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 57
    3Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 50
    4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 49
    5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 45
    Full Standings
    Supercross

    450SX Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 168
    2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 158
    3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 152
    4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 125
    5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 124
    Full Standings

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    GNCC

    Overall Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 39
    2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 37
    3Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 37
    4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 33
    5Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 32
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 48
    2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 46
    3Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 46
    4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 43
    5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 37
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 60
    2Luke Brown Wellington 50
    3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 36
    4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 35
    5Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 28
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    WXC Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 48
    2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 48
    3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 42
    4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 41
    5Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 27
    Full Standings
