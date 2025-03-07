On Saturday, riders will race the ninth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round nine of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns (round four for 250SX East and round six for 250SX West.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.
The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Indianapolis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with the Talladega GNCC in Alabama.
The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasting live on RacerTV.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
IndianapolisKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 8
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
TalladegaSaturday, March 8
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Indianapolis, Indiana.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Saturday, March 8, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 6:00pm Supercross Watch Party: Indy SX
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 9, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Indianapolis Supercross
Indianapolis Supercross Race Center
Indianapolis - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry ListMarch 8, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|New
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|New
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
General
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lucas Oil Stadium
Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Talladega
Address: 3366 Speedway Blvd Lincoln, AL 35096
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|109
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|87
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|86
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|63
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|57
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|50
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|49
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|45
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|168
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|158
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|152
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|125
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|124
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|39
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|37
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|37
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|33
|5
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|32
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|48
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|46
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|46
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|43
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|37
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|60
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|50
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|36
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|35
|5
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|28
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|48
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|48
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|42
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|41
|5
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|27