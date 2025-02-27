McLellan and Farres Complete Two-Rider Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing Lineup for 2025 MX2
The following press release is from Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing:
Almost one year on from Mikkel Haarup scoring Triumph’s first ever podium result at round one of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing has safely arrived in Argentina, ready to kick off the 2025 season. With the returning Camden McLellan and new signing Guillem Farres set to compete aboard the proven TF 250-X, the talented duo have the machinery and team behind them to deliver a successful campaign.
In 2024, McLellan placed an impressive ninth overall in the final FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship standings. The South African’s season-best finish of third overall came at round three at the bottomless sand track of Riola Sardo in Sardinia, underlining his speed, fitness, and the capability of his TF 250-X. An unfortunate injury one month later forced him to miss six Grands Prix but once he returned to racing, he became a continual top five threat and picked up two more moto podium results. Now, with a restructured training program and improved race bike for 2025, McLellan is poised to challenge for the MX2 title.
Since joining Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing in October, Farres has settled into his new surroundings very quickly and soon began fine-tuning his machine with the team in southern Spain. Despite possessing racing experience in both Europe and the USA, 2025 marks Farres’ first full season of racing in MX2. Undeniably, the young Spaniard is eager to impress and ensure his name features at the top of the results on a regular basis throughout the new campaign.
After the 2025 racing season kicks off in Argentina this weekend, the MX2 Motocross World Championship calendar takes Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing to 17 other countries spread over four continents, with the 20th and final round taking place in Darwin, Australia, on September 21.
Camden McLellan:
“I’m feeling good after a really productive off-season. With the team we’ve done a lot of testing and made some great improvements with the bike. I’ve also changed up my training program, and I now work with Clement Desalle for both on-bike and off-bike training, so I’m looking forward to putting what we’ve done together to the test in Argentina and beyond. As always, the goal for the season is to be up front but at the first round it’s really important to stay calm and not take too many risks as we have a long year ahead of us. I’ve had a really good winter with the team and now I can’t wait to get the new season started.”
Guillem Farres:
“My pre-season testing and training has been really good and I’m excited to get the new season underway. Since I joined the team, everyone has made me feel really welcome and we’ve all put in a lot of hard work over the winter. Once I got comfortable on the bike, which didn’t take too long, I haven’t really changed much at all. We then rode at a lot of different tracks in the sand, mud, and hard pack, and I feel great on the bike. This year is my first in MX2 and I know it will be a tough one with a lot of races and we’ll go to many places that I’ve never been to before. So that’s exciting for me and I know that if I can ride to my potential then the results will come. For the opening round it’s quite good that we’re going to a new track as no one will have an advantage there, and my goal is to put good points on the board.”
Vincent Bereni – Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing Team Manager:
“Our winter training has been really positive. Camden and Guillem get along really well and that makes for a nice atmosphere within the team. They’ve been working with Clement during the off-season and everything has been really positive. The race bikes have been refined for this year to comply with the new sound regulations, and we’ve also improved things on the chassis side for better handling. The overall package that we had last year was really good, but now it’s even better and the riders are very happy with what we’ve provided them with. All of the hard work is done and now it’s time to go racing. This will be our second season with Triumph in MXGP and with our experience from last year, we’re in a much better position. Everyone involved is excited to start the 2025 season this weekend in Argentina and both riders have everything they need to be running up front.”
MXGP of ArgentinaSunday, March 2
- MX2 QualifyingLiveMarch 1 - 11:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveMarch 1 - 11:55 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 1 - 1:15 PM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 1 - 2:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 2 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 2 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 2 - 1:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 2 - 2:00 PM
