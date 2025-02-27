McLellan and Farres Complete Two-Rider Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing Lineup for 2025 MX2

The following press release is from Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing:

Almost one year on from Mikkel Haarup scoring Triumph’s first ever podium result at round one of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing has safely arrived in Argentina, ready to kick off the 2025 season. With the returning Camden McLellan and new signing Guillem Farres set to compete aboard the proven TF 250-X, the talented duo have the machinery and team behind them to deliver a successful campaign.

In 2024, McLellan placed an impressive ninth overall in the final FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship standings. The South African’s season-best finish of third overall came at round three at the bottomless sand track of Riola Sardo in Sardinia, underlining his speed, fitness, and the capability of his TF 250-X. An unfortunate injury one month later forced him to miss six Grands Prix but once he returned to racing, he became a continual top five threat and picked up two more moto podium results. Now, with a restructured training program and improved race bike for 2025, McLellan is poised to challenge for the MX2 title.

Since joining Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing in October, Farres has settled into his new surroundings very quickly and soon began fine-tuning his machine with the team in southern Spain. Despite possessing racing experience in both Europe and the USA, 2025 marks Farres’ first full season of racing in MX2. Undeniably, the young Spaniard is eager to impress and ensure his name features at the top of the results on a regular basis throughout the new campaign.

After the 2025 racing season kicks off in Argentina this weekend, the MX2 Motocross World Championship calendar takes Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing to 17 other countries spread over four continents, with the 20th and final round taking place in Darwin, Australia, on September 21.