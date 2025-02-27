The following is a press release from Daytona International Speedway

Four-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey Named Grand Marshal for DAYTONA Supercross

Dungey won the 450SX DAYTONA Supercross Main Event in 2015

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 27, 2025) – Daytona International Speedway announced today that four-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Ryan Dungey has been named the Grand Marshal for this year’s edition of DAYTONA Supercross. Dungey won the 450SX DAYTONA Supercross Main Event in 2015.

“We’re amped up to welcome Ryan Dungey back to Daytona International Speedway as the Grand Marshal for the 55th running of DAYTONA Supercross,” said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President. “Ryan has an incredible legacy and career in this sport, including his unforgettable victory here in 2015, which makes him the perfect choice to kick-off this milestone event. His passion and excellence on the track continue to inspire riders and fans of the sport and we know he’ll get the crowd fired up this Saturday.”

Dungey performed at an elite level during his famed career, amassing 90 total wins combined in Supercross and Pro Motocross (both classes), putting him in fifth place on that all-time wins list. On the all-time 450 Pro Motocross overall wins list, he sits in second place with 39 wins behind Ricky Carmichael.

Additionally, he sits in seventh place in all-time 450 Supercross race wins (34). Dungey holds the record for consecutive podium finishes in Supercross with 31.

“I’m really excited to be the 2025 Daytona Supercross Grand Marshal,” said Dungey. “Daytona was one of my favorite races to compete at every year with its unique track build and location, as well as the tough riding conditions it presented. Looking forward to watching some great racing this year too.”

Dungey has seven Premier Class AMA championships and won the world’s largest international motocross race, the Motocross des Nations, three times. Dungey is a two-time ESPY award winner in the category of Best Male Action Sports Athlete (2015, 2016) and was the first motorcross rider ever to be featured on the famous Wheaties cereal box.

The 55th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on March 1, 2025, with riders tackling Carmichael’s course under the lights at Daytona International Speedway as part of the 84th Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA.

Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration kicking off on Feb. 28, and continuing through March 9, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 6-8 along with DAYTONA Short Track taking place March 6-7.