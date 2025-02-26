Watch the Similarities: Cooper Webb's Improbable Arlington Wins in 2024 and 2025

It's eery how similar the 2024 and 2025 Arlington Supercross victories look for Cooper Webb. In 2024, Jett Lawrence lost the lead late with a crash, Webb got by, and then Lawrence crashed again trying to make a last-lap pass. In 2025, Chase Sexton lost the lead due to a late-race stall, then crashed trying to make a last-lap pass.

They're the same picture. Watch below.