Watch the Similarities: Cooper Webb's Improbable Arlington Wins in 2024 and 2025
February 26, 2025, 1:00pm
It's eery how similar the 2024 and 2025 Arlington Supercross victories look for Cooper Webb. In 2024, Jett Lawrence lost the lead late with a crash, Webb got by, and then Lawrence crashed again trying to make a last-lap pass. In 2025, Chase Sexton lost the lead due to a late-race stall, then crashed trying to make a last-lap pass.
They're the same picture. Watch below.
2025 Arlington SX Results
Supercross
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|6 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 5 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|4 - 4 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
2024 Arlington SX Results
Supercross
Arlington - 450SX Main EventFebruary 24, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|20:52.193
|27 Laps
|45.474
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|20:55.161
|+2.968
|45.388
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|20:57.077
|+4.884
|45.438
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|21:00.096
|+7.903
|45.147
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|
Hunter Lawrence
|21:10.496
|+18.303
|45.765
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R