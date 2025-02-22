Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. David Pulley Jr
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Dilan Schwartz
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Full Schedule
Live Written Updates and Results From Arlington Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Arlington Supercross

February 22, 2025, 11:50am

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

This week we’re in Arlington for the seventh round of Monster AMA Supercross, and this is a big one, for both classes. In the 450SX Class Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb are tied in points. Sexton has had a rough go of it the last couple rounds, with mistakes costing him positions. Webb, on the other hand, is fresh off a win in Detroit and seems to be hitting his stride. Whoever does better tonight leaves with the points lead, and the momentum, as we approach the second half of the season.

In the 250SX Class we’re back out west, and things couldn’t be much tighter in the chapmionship. Julien Beaumer holds the lead, but only by two points over Jordon Smith, who won the last time the west division lined up. Just a single point back of Smith is Haiden Deegan. Only three points separate the top three! We haven’t had a repeat winner yet in this class, which is a trend that could stay alive here in Dallas. Cole Davies has been tremendous in his rookie season so far, and the last time the 250SX west division lined up, he won the first two main events (it was a Triple Crown) before tangling with a Tuff Block in the third. It’s a Triple Crown format tonight too, so the stage is set for him to get some redemption. No matter what happens, tonight has the potential to be huge in terms of momentum.

IMG_20250221_105204701
IMG_20250221_105204701 Aaron Hansel

The track is a pretty standard layout for a football stadium, with the lanes running back and forth along the length of the floor. The whoops are big, and there’s a small berm on the inside of the 90-degree turn leading into them. [Update: The small berm on the inside of this turn was removed before practice started.] At the end of the whoops there’s a small, three-jump obstacle. There’s a bigger hump, with two small ones on either side of it, before riders head into a 180-degree turn with the finish line jump immediately after. Depending on how this section shapes up, we could see some wild passes here!

Qualifying – Session One

There wasn’t a whole lot of action in the first 250SX qualifier. Cole Davies was quick initially, setting a 50.706, but it wasn’t long before Deegan busted out a 50.064. That time would end up standing for the rest of the session too, making Deegan, so far, the fastest 250SX qualifier. Julien Beaumer never seemed like he was completely on his game, and fifth-fastest was the best he could do, about a second-and-a-half slower than Deegan. Michael Mosiman made mistake and came up short on a jump in a rhythm lane, but he picked himself back up and seemed fine. In the B group Dilan Schwartz was quickest with a 52.277.

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 10:41.429 50.064 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cole Davies Cole Davies 10:33.634 0.642 50.706 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 10:45.609 0.192 50.897 Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
4 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		9:38.588 0.406 51.303 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 10:48.036 0.141 51.445 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz 9:19.073 52.277 Alpine, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Kyle Wise Kyle Wise 11:13.929 0.187 52.464 Modesto, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Dominique Thury Dominique Thury 10:27.706 0.872 53.335 Schneeberg, Germany Germany Yamaha YZ250F
4 Vincent Varola Vincent Varola 10:45.736 0.332 53.666 Simi Valley, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
5 Brock Bennett Brock Bennett 10:37.655 0.796 54.462 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Reven Gordon Reven Gordon 10:32.482 53.789 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Anton Nordstrom Anton Nordstrom 11:10.258 0.126 53.915 Göteborg, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cheyenne Harmon Cheyenne Harmon 11:12.951 0.880 54.795 Ovilla, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Kai Aiello Kai Aiello 11:03.161 0.264 55.059 Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5 Deegan Hepp Deegan Hepp 10:43.463 0.738 55.796 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

In 450 action Cooper Webb was fastest at first, but Chase Sexton lit the burners and took over the top spot with a 49.739. Webb would later bang out a 49.470, but it didn’t matter because Sexton had bettered his own time, dropping down to an astounding 49.192.

The track is pretty straightforward, in terms of options. One of the rhythm lanes was changed after media day yesterday and now instead of going two-three-two in one of the rhythm lanes, most guys are going two-two-three. Some riders, including Sexton, were actually going three-three-one, which looks faster. We’ll see if more riders start using that option in the second round of qualifiers later this afternoon. Henry Miller was fastest in the B group with a 52.209.

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 10:47.069 49.192 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 10:14.605 0.278 49.470 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 10:56.824 0.635 50.105 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 10:59.669 0.019 50.123 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 9:14.553 0.070 50.193 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Henry Miller Henry Miller 10:29.730 52.209 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Justin Rodbell Justin Rodbell 10:59.687 0.448 52.656 Prince Frederick, MD United States Honda CRF450R
3 Logan Karnow Logan Karnow 10:17.347 0.191 52.846 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
4 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 10:27.858 0.059 52.905 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF450R
5 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 11:04.538 0.347 53.253 Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now