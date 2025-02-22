Live Written Updates and Results From Arlington Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

This week we’re in Arlington for the seventh round of Monster AMA Supercross, and this is a big one, for both classes. In the 450SX Class Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb are tied in points. Sexton has had a rough go of it the last couple rounds, with mistakes costing him positions. Webb, on the other hand, is fresh off a win in Detroit and seems to be hitting his stride. Whoever does better tonight leaves with the points lead, and the momentum, as we approach the second half of the season.

In the 250SX Class we’re back out west, and things couldn’t be much tighter in the chapmionship. Julien Beaumer holds the lead, but only by two points over Jordon Smith, who won the last time the west division lined up. Just a single point back of Smith is Haiden Deegan. Only three points separate the top three! We haven’t had a repeat winner yet in this class, which is a trend that could stay alive here in Dallas. Cole Davies has been tremendous in his rookie season so far, and the last time the 250SX west division lined up, he won the first two main events (it was a Triple Crown) before tangling with a Tuff Block in the third. It’s a Triple Crown format tonight too, so the stage is set for him to get some redemption. No matter what happens, tonight has the potential to be huge in terms of momentum.