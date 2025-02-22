Live Written Updates and Results From Arlington Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
This week we’re in Arlington for the seventh round of Monster AMA Supercross, and this is a big one, for both classes. In the 450SX Class Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb are tied in points. Sexton has had a rough go of it the last couple rounds, with mistakes costing him positions. Webb, on the other hand, is fresh off a win in Detroit and seems to be hitting his stride. Whoever does better tonight leaves with the points lead, and the momentum, as we approach the second half of the season.
In the 250SX Class we’re back out west, and things couldn’t be much tighter in the chapmionship. Julien Beaumer holds the lead, but only by two points over Jordon Smith, who won the last time the west division lined up. Just a single point back of Smith is Haiden Deegan. Only three points separate the top three! We haven’t had a repeat winner yet in this class, which is a trend that could stay alive here in Dallas. Cole Davies has been tremendous in his rookie season so far, and the last time the 250SX west division lined up, he won the first two main events (it was a Triple Crown) before tangling with a Tuff Block in the third. It’s a Triple Crown format tonight too, so the stage is set for him to get some redemption. No matter what happens, tonight has the potential to be huge in terms of momentum.
The track is a pretty standard layout for a football stadium, with the lanes running back and forth along the length of the floor. The whoops are big, and there’s a small berm on the inside of the 90-degree turn leading into them. [Update: The small berm on the inside of this turn was removed before practice started.] At the end of the whoops there’s a small, three-jump obstacle. There’s a bigger hump, with two small ones on either side of it, before riders head into a 180-degree turn with the finish line jump immediately after. Depending on how this section shapes up, we could see some wild passes here!
Qualifying – Session One
There wasn’t a whole lot of action in the first 250SX qualifier. Cole Davies was quick initially, setting a 50.706, but it wasn’t long before Deegan busted out a 50.064. That time would end up standing for the rest of the session too, making Deegan, so far, the fastest 250SX qualifier. Julien Beaumer never seemed like he was completely on his game, and fifth-fastest was the best he could do, about a second-and-a-half slower than Deegan. Michael Mosiman made mistake and came up short on a jump in a rhythm lane, but he picked himself back up and seemed fine. In the B group Dilan Schwartz was quickest with a 52.277.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|10:41.429
|50.064
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cole Davies
|10:33.634
|0.642
|50.706
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|10:45.609
|0.192
|50.897
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|9:38.588
|0.406
|51.303
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|10:48.036
|0.141
|51.445
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dilan Schwartz
|9:19.073
|52.277
|Alpine, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Kyle Wise
|11:13.929
|0.187
|52.464
|Modesto, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Dominique Thury
|10:27.706
|0.872
|53.335
|Schneeberg, Germany
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Vincent Varola
|10:45.736
|0.332
|53.666
|Simi Valley, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Brock Bennett
|10:37.655
|0.796
|54.462
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Reven Gordon
|10:32.482
|53.789
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Anton Nordstrom
|11:10.258
|0.126
|53.915
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cheyenne Harmon
|11:12.951
|0.880
|54.795
|Ovilla, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Kai Aiello
|11:03.161
|0.264
|55.059
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Deegan Hepp
|10:43.463
|0.738
|55.796
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF250R
In 450 action Cooper Webb was fastest at first, but Chase Sexton lit the burners and took over the top spot with a 49.739. Webb would later bang out a 49.470, but it didn’t matter because Sexton had bettered his own time, dropping down to an astounding 49.192.
The track is pretty straightforward, in terms of options. One of the rhythm lanes was changed after media day yesterday and now instead of going two-three-two in one of the rhythm lanes, most guys are going two-two-three. Some riders, including Sexton, were actually going three-three-one, which looks faster. We’ll see if more riders start using that option in the second round of qualifiers later this afternoon. Henry Miller was fastest in the B group with a 52.209.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|10:47.069
|49.192
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|10:14.605
|0.278
|49.470
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|10:56.824
|0.635
|50.105
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Justin Cooper
|10:59.669
|0.019
|50.123
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|9:14.553
|0.070
|50.193
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Henry Miller
|10:29.730
|52.209
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Justin Rodbell
|10:59.687
|0.448
|52.656
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Logan Karnow
|10:17.347
|0.191
|52.846
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Jeremy Hand
|10:27.858
|0.059
|52.905
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Grant Harlan
|11:04.538
|0.347
|53.253
|Justin, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F