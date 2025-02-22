Jordon Smith Update After Wild Crash in Whoops in 250SX Triple Crown Race One at Arlington SX [Update from Triumph]
In the first 250SX Triple Crown race of the night at the Arlington Supercross, we saw a handful of different race leaders. First, Jo Shimoda led the race from the get-go but tipped over in the sand, giving the lead away. Jordon Smith and Coty Schock battled for first place, but eventually Smith took over and pulled away. Unfortunately, one turn before taking the white flag, Smith had a wild crash in the whoops.
Avery Long was down in the whoops and as Smith came into the section, yellow flags were waving. Smith’s rear end got kicked out side-to-side and then Smith slammed down on his back on top of a whoop. Haiden Deegan, running second behind Smith, inherited the lead and then came by the following lap to take the race win as Smith was being tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew.
During the post-race interviews, Smith was placed on a backboard and lifted onto the Alpinestars medical cart. The North Carolina native raised both of his arms straight up to acknowledge the crowd, who cheered.
This is a tough blow to Smith, who had earned the win at the previous 250SX West race in Arizona when he earned Triumph’s first AMA Supercross race win. Smith entered tonight’s race in Texas just two points down from championship leader, KTM’s Julien Beaumer.
Our own Jason Weigandt, who is on play-by-play duty tonight calling the action on the TV broadcast, said Smith was being taken to a local hospital with suspected rib injuries.
We will provide more information when we learn any more information.
Here’s what took Jordon Smith out of the lead 🫣 #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/UPRgE64qRU— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 23, 2025
Per a report by play-by-play broadcaster @JasonWeigandt on Peacock: Jordon Smith is heading to a local hospital to get checked out for suspected rib injuries. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross #SX2025 #SMX2025— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 23, 2025
Update: 11:20 p.m. Eastern
Triumph announced on Instagram that Smith was evaluated at a hospital and diagnosed with a punctured lung. The team states he "will do everything in his power to return for the West/West Showdown in Indianapolis" which is set for March 8.
Smith also posted to X (formerly "Twitter") for an update of his own, which can be seen below as well.
Hey guys, obviously really bummed with going down so hard like that. Was feeling good and felt good all the way through. I’m in the hospital right now. Unfortunately I sustained a punctured lung and possibly some broken ribs. All good we will heal up and be back as soon as…— Jordon Smith (@jordon_smith19) February 23, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|11:29.349
|48.957
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Coty Schock
|11:31.673
|2.324
|48.751
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|11:32.410
|0.737
|49.660
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Cole Davies
|11:32.552
|0.141
|49.262
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|11:44.803
|12.251
|47.976
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|11:46.316
|1.514
|49.355
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|11:47.223
|0.907
|50.049
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Lux Turner
|11:49.822
|2.599
|49.879
|Gardnerville, NV
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Enzo Lopes
|11:53.465
|3.644
|50.424
|Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|11:59.777
|6.312
|50.529
|Wildomar, United Kingdom
|Kawasaki KX250
|11
|Cole Thompson
|12:01.063
|1.286
|50.902
|Brigden, ON
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
|Parker Ross
|12:02.246
|1.184
|50.453
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|12:10.026
|7.780
|50.935
|Alpine, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
|Jett Reynolds
|12:12.484
|2.458
|51.290
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|Dominique Thury
|11:31.972
|1 Lap
|51.558
|Schneeberg, Germany
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|11:35.471
|3.499
|51.976
|Menifee, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|17
|TJ Albright
|11:37.555
|2.085
|51.968
|Mt Marion, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Joshua Varize
|11:43.381
|5.825
|51.489
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Gavin Towers
|11:58.954
|15.574
|51.882
|Venetia, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|20
|Anton Nordstrom
|12:14.386
|15.432
|53.714
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|Jordon Smith
|9:45.403
|1 Lap
|48.578
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|22
|Avery Long
|9:31.637
|1 Lap
|51.292
|New London, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F