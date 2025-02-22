Tie Game
The beginning of the 450SX main event last week was not ideal for Chase Sexton, who drilled the gate, then fell on the first lap when coming through traffic. He did, however, bounce back incredibly well and was able to charge all the way to third place. Now, due to his exceptional salvage, he still holds the red plate, although he’s sharing it with Cooper Webb, who took his first win of the season in Detroit. Who’ll leave Texas with the points lead? -Aaron Hansel
The Gamer
Outright speed is not the department in which Webb dominates, although he’s got plenty of it on tap. Where Webb absolutely shines is capitalizing in situations that allow it. If you give Webb any opportunity, he’s going to seize it, just like he did in Detroit. Sexton had a problem on the start, Webb took advantage, won, and now the two are tied in points. This is a story we’ve seen Webb write before, and if Sexton wants it to have a different ending this time around, he can’t afford to give Webb an inch because if he does, Webb will take a mile. -Hansel
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22
23
Ken Roczen has won 22 450SX races and was tantalizingly close to getting his 23rd in Detroit. He narrowly missed out, but he’ll get another shot at it this weekend. Roczen seems like he’s at an elevated level this season too. So much so that getting another W is not unlikely. He’s also good in the Triple Crown format, which we’ll see in Arlington. Can Roczen take #23 in Texas? -Hansel
Westward Bound
After two rounds of 250SX East racing, the boys out west will saddle back up this weekend in Arlington. When they left off in Glendale Jordon Smith was fresh off his first win of the season, and Julien Beaumer was in control of the points. Sitting two back of Beaumer is Smith, with Haiden Deegan a single point back of Smith in third. With the points that tight, any of those three could leave Texas with the red plate. Who knows, we might even see a tie! -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
Triple-Double
The last time the 250SX West division faced off it was in a Triple Crown Format, in which three separate main events are run, and the overall winner is determined after combining the results. Well, this weekend in Texas they’ll be lining up for yet another Triple Crown, and if you’re Beaumer, who botched two holeshots at the last one, you’ve got to be aching for some redemption. Same goes for Cole Davies, who won the first two main events but landed on a Tuff Block in the third main and crashed. What kind of craziness will the second Triple Crown round produce this weekend? -Hansel
Five in Five
There’s been a whole lot of talk about how stacked the 250SX East division is, but out west we still haven’t even seen a repeat winner! Jo Shimoda, Beaumer, Deegan, and Smith have all won races so far, and there are still names in the class capable of winning, especially in a Triple Crown format. Who thinks Davies becomes the fifth 250SX West rider to win this season? -Hansel
Steady Improvement
Michael Mosiman has missed a lot of time due to injury lately. In fact, before 2025, he’d only raced six 250SX races in two years! He’s shown some speed this season though, and judging by his results, he’s really starting to knock the rust off. In the first four 250SX west races he went 15th, ninth, seventh, and fifth. That’s some pretty steady improvement! Will it continue in Arlington? -Hansel
Best Of The Rest
With the trio of Sexton, Webb and Roczen setting themselves apart as the top runners, the battle is on for everyone else to try and get into the mix. Jason Anderson has already landed on the podium a few times this year, and Malcolm Stewart grabbed the win in Tampa. Will either one of them be able to assert themselves into the top three consistently? -Sarah Whitmore
Webb’s House
Looking back through the years, there is just something that gels between Cooper Webb and the track in Arlington. Since 2019 he has only lost this race twice (both times to Eli Tomac). What’s even more impressive is he won all three residency races in 2021. Which makes for six total wins, including the last two years. Odds are likely he will take the win again this weekend. -Whitmore
Time Heals
After winning A1, disaster struck for Jo Shimoda when he got hit in the hand with a pitboard during qualifying at round 2 in San Diego. Jo toughed it out and continued to race even though he had two broken fingers. He managed 7-6-10 results at the next few rounds, however racing every weekend kept his fingers from healing. With two weekends off while the series went east, has he had enough time to heal? Will he be back in the mix this weekend? -Whitmore