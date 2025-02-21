Filthy Phil Nicoletti is back for another round of fielding questions from you, the Racer X readers, and this week he's got some strong takes on everything from the prospect of coming out of retirement, dealing with lappers, and everything in between.
And, as usual, if you have any questions or thoughts to share with the biggest curmudgeon in motocross, send them on over to phil@racerxonline.com.
Phil,
With the latest batch of injuries, your phone must be ringing. What level of team gets you off the couch? If Lars from Honda calls, what do you say?
-Jimmy G
Jimmy,
Ohhhhh shit! Factory Honda would almost have to be a must, right? Like, you would almost have to by default, right?! Just to have the Factory Honda logo on an FXR jersey would make it worth it! Could you imagine the holeshot on that Honda? It would be next level. Buttttttttt, Lars would never call me. Plus, I haven’t really been riding, so it would be a little hard.
Could I manage? Absolutely. But at the 13-minute mark in the main, I would be feeling like a proper vet rider at the Glen Helen World Vets. Plus, the backlash I would get from "certain media" for coming back would be mind numbing. I don’t have the mental capacity for that. I would genuinely think about it though. The Honda would come around the first corner in first, I can guarantee that. So Lars [Lindstrom], give me a holler. I’ll take Christian or Cam as a mechanic. Or if you're feeling spicy, let’s get you out of retirement also and spin some spanners like the old days.
-Phil
Phil,
As a former local level pro, after the second 40-minute moto I was beat and my number plate had a clean spot from my tongue dragging on it. Now we see Chase Sexton getting off the bike after his second 3-minute moto and he’s not even breathing hard! I know there are a few minutes before the mic is shoved into their face but come on, how is this even possible?
Thanks,
-Tim
Tim,
Chase is a freak of nature. He’s is ungodly strong. Does he a VO2 max like a Jeremy Martin? No, he doesn’t. But he has really good numbers and is very strong in the gym. If you look at him, he is a brick shithouse. Sure, looking like a brick shithouse is one thing, but actually being one, with the aerobic capacity he has, is unreal. Chase is a very well rounded athlete. He’s the "jack of all trades." He has a little bit of everything. That and the hours and hours of preparation.
-Phil
Phil,
Lappers have been an issue forever. I have great respect for anybody that qualifies for the night show, but when racers are getting lapped up to tenth place, they are not competitive and are a hazard. My solution? A Last Man Standing format. 22 racers start the first lap and we start counting when they cross the finish line the first time. The slowest rider to cross the finish on the second lap is eliminated. 21 racers continue to race and the last rider/slowest rider to cross the finish line on lap three is eliminated. 20 riders are now left. We continue eliminating until we have three or five riders left and they go the start gate. The gate drops and we have a three or five-lap sprint for the podium. There are plenty of variations that can be used. It may make things more competitive, as in nobody wants to be the first guy eliminated, and a privateer eliminating a factory rider would be priceless. I thought the Triple Crowns were gimmicky, but with some tweaking, I enjoy them now. Maybe give the elimination format a try at an East/West Showdown. The East/West Elimination sounds cool.
Any comments, Phil?
-I Love Yoga Pants
Yoga Pants,
Dude, you can’t be for f$$$$$in real right now. Lappers just need to move when the blue flag waves. Don’t gain, or lose, an advantage on the competition when you're in 18th and 19th. Get to the slow side of the track (everyone one that track knows which side is the freaking slow side), stay in your lane and don’t get in the way. NOT THAT HARD! 19th place should never take precedent over the leaders or someone battling for a podium. Also, for anyone that says it’s not fair when it comes down to money because 19th is racing for money too. UMMMMMMM, newsflash, pal!!!! A $100,000 bonus compared to $2,300 is not even in the same universe. Some of the shit just aggravates me because this lapper talk shouldn’t even be a discussion anymore. EVERYONE KNOWS WHEN YOU’RE BEING LAPPED! Just move. I’m sick of this topic.
-Phil